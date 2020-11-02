New weekly COVID-19 cases in Stanford students dip to 2

By Sam Catania on November 2, 2020

The University reported two new COVID-19 cases in students for the week of Oct. 26, according to Stanford’s dashboard. The new numbers mark a decrease from the three cases reported last week.

Total tests conducted among students jumped to 5,462, an increase of 432 from the previous week. This uptick marks the first time student tests have exceeded those conducted in the week of Oct. 5 and follows reports that hundreds of students may not have been compliant with the University’s weekly testing policy.

The latest figures come amid questions about the number of Campus Compact violations and a University effort to increase compliance with the weekly testing program. The University previously told The Daily that testing rates are “good and growing.”

Stanford Athletics spokesperson Brian Risso wrote that “31 student-athletes have tested positive” as of Nov. 1, up from 29 on Oct. 25 in an email to The Daily. Risso did not specify if the two new athlete cases were the same two reported on Stanford’s overall dashboard.

Risso also wrote that “three student-athletes are currently in isolation.” While Stanford’s COVID-19 dashboard states that two students who have tested positive remain in isolation on campus, it is unclear if some or multiple students may be in isolation off-campus. Risso did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Last week, all three students who tested positive for COVID-19 were athletes.

The University did not report any new cases among faculty members and postdocs residing on campus, marking the fifth-straight week of zero new cases among faculty and postdocs participating in the COVID-19 testing surveillance program.

