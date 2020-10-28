1 in 900: Feels like yesterday

I pictured myself in third grade again, sharing a meal with my childhood friends and feeling the moisture of the grass under my hands. Except, eight years ago, our lunches consisted of different discussions: inventing lives for our Barbies and feeding our baby dolls, of wishing to grow up and become professional ballerinas, Disney princesses or traveling to an even a cooler version of Narnia, of getting our ice cream scoop if we finished our work early and an extra treat if we were nice. However, here we are, eight years later, architecting our own lives with the leftovers of our Barbie fantasies, learning how to arabesque our way into the real world and untie our ballerina shoes. Eight years later, we fear to look ourselves in the eye and annul our princess aspirations, entering adulthood with the tiara of knowledge while trying to fit into the perfect dress, the idea of a perfect student, perfect citizen, perfect daughter, perfect friend. Eight years later, we find ourselves staring at swings, sand and slides, nostalgic for the times we couldn’t spell perfection. This is the beauty of Wilbur Field. You sit with your friends as the sun says “see you tomorrow.” You eat your hot meal as you converse about the unpredictable turns of the collegiate roller coaster that stops at the very top before resuming. The little knee bruise you hide from your bike crash. The word you use over and over again: “undecided,” the heading of your chapter three. “Undecided” tricked us into believing in perfection — that things could one day be decided — when perfection is only an artifact of the mind and reality is just a maze of unpredictability. As we listened to each other’s dreams, we closed our eyes to sense them, perhaps grasp them and live through them. But as we opened our eyes, we realized that the dream is now, on a Thursday night, on the humid grass, in the college that never wakes, in the land that never lives. In the land that keeps on dreaming, to transform dreams into a living. We were asleep while being fully awake. The alarm wouldn’t ring, for it was not time to wake up. At least, not for now.



