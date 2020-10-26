After sharp increase, new student COVID-19 cases fall to 3

By Tiffany Saade and Sam Catania on October 26, 2020

The University reported three new COVID-19 cases — all among athletes — for the week of Oct. 19, according to Stanford’s dashboard. The latest numbers mark a decrease from the nine new cases reported last week.

Two of the three students were in close contact with the nine athletes who tested positive last week, according to the University. The dip in student cases follows reporting that some students were not compliant with the University’s weekly testing policy, and loosening COVID-19 restrictions surrounding student activity on campus.

The University did not report any new cases among faculty members and postdocs residing on campus, but added one additional case to a previous week’s count to correct an error.

The University also announced that they had overcounted the number of tests conducted for the week of Oct. 12 by 206, lowering the total from 5,158 to 4,952. Though the University previously told The Daily that testing rates are “good and growing,” neither the number of student tests conducted last week nor during the week of Oct. 12 were higher than the number conducted the week of Oct. 5.

Currently, a total of 12 students who have tested positive remain in isolation.

Contact Tiffany Saade at tiff24 ‘at’ stanford.edu and Sam Catania at samcat ‘at’ stanford.edu.