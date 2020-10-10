Students on campus can stay over winter break

By Sam Catania on October 10, 2020

Students currently living on campus for the fall quarter will be automatically eligible to remain on campus for some or all of winter break, according to a Friday email from Residential and Dining Enterprises (R&DE).

Those who choose to remain on campus may be moved to different dorms in early January. Students who choose not to remain on campus for all of winter break may not leave their items on campus, according to the email.

For students who do not plan to stay on campus over winter break but plan to return for winter quarter, R&DE alerted students that they must “plan to remove all … belongings” from their apartments, wrote Executive Director of R&DE Student Housing Operations Imogen Hinds and Director of R&DE Student Housing Assignments Justin Akers. “Short-term winter break storage options will be available for students who choose to leave campus,” they added.

Before the R&DE email was sent to students, international undergraduates in on-campus housing said they were facing uncertainty about winter break due to the lack of information communicated to students, including details about cost, financial aid and logistics.

Hinds and Akers added that “services will be limited on campus” during winter break and that they “encourage” students to “make arrangements to be away from campus for some or all of the break” if possible.

Students currently residing on campus who plan to stay for the break have two options. Students may either opt for a “partial stay,” in which they’ll be permitted to remain on campus from the end of the term (Nov. 22) until Dec. 12, or a “complete stay,” in which they may remain in housing continuously through the start of winter quarter, according to the email.

The email also discouraged students from traveling during winter break if they choose to remain on campus to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19. Hinds and Akers wrote that students “should not have plans to travel outside of northern California and then return to winter break housing.”

In order to sign up for winter break housing, students should complete a form by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 to indicate their choice of either a complete or partial stay, the email stated.

Students who elect to stay on campus during winter break must be enrolled for winter quarter.

Contact Sam Catania at samcat ‘at’ stanford.edu.