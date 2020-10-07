Q&A: ASSU Execs discuss virtual learning, advocacy and student interest

By Hannah Basali 4 hours ago

The Daily sat down with Associate Students of Stanford University leadership to discuss what got them into student government and their plans for the upcoming year. Vianna Vo ’21, Chris Middleton ’16 J.D. ’21, Cricket X. Bidleman ’21 and Natalie Francis ’22 are the president, vice president, director of communications and director of executive communications for the ASSU, respectively.

The Stanford Daily [TSD]: Could you each tell me a little bit about yourself, your background and what made you decide to become involved with student government?

Vianna Vo [VV]: I was never involved in student government growing up. The last election I ran was in third grade for treasurer, and I lost because the other guy played a song with a guitar at the assembly, so I just stopped after that. In college, things are very different with ASSU. What caught my attention were all the different issue areas that you could join. So, I started off during my sophomore year in the mental health and wellness committees. I’ve always been really interested in seeing how we can expand resources for students. It also comes from a very personal place as someone living with a mental illness. It’s been my mission to make the experience better for other people, and ASSU was one way for me to do that.

Chris Middleton [CM]: A lot of my experience centers around my time when I was an undergrad and part of the FLI community. The office was new when I was a freshman/sophomore, and I really saw the community grow. It was really useful that I was already familiar with Stanford upon joining the GSC (Graduate Student Council). I felt like there was an opportunity to do a lot of good as I was someone who spent a lot of time on campus as a student, alum and now as a grad student.

Cricket X. Bidleman [CB]: I have been involved in advocacy efforts for a long time, and for a number of years before college as well. Then I got to college, and I discovered that there was a lot of passion for issues on campus. I wanted to join that effort as much as I could. I am part of a fairly extreme minority as I’m Asian and low income. I am also blind, and I’m completely independent from my parents, so I think that I can represent various groups in a way that will do us all some good.

Natalie Francis [NF]: Similar to Vianna, I didn’t get involved with student government until college. I come from a background of advocating for studying the Classics in the modern world, practicing the performing arts and belonging to a social justice-oriented Christian organization. I joined the ASSU as Executive Director of Communications at the beginning of summer quarter because I was incredibly moved by what ASSU and Stanford Mutual Aid (now known as the Basic Needs Coalition at Stanford) accomplished spring quarter in advocating for students during the pandemic and protests. I consider myself an advocate and while much of the rhetoric of activism and community-organizing is still relatively new to me, I continue to be inspired by the incredible work my peers on Executive Cabinet do on a daily basis.

TSD: How do you plan on serving the student body this year through virtual learning and what oncoming challenges or exciting opportunities do you expect for the coming year?

VV: This year has been unlike anything I’ve imagined. But with that being said, it is also a really important opportunity to reimagine what things can be. You don’t have to just return to normal, we can enter into something greater. In terms of what is different this year for the executive cabinet, we added two positions for COVID-19 response. We also added a position for racial justice.

CM: I think that this moment has motivated a lot of students to be engaged in a lot of exciting ways. There are folks that are focused on increasing voter turnout on campus, advocating and looking out for the international student community, racial justice and anti-Black racism. I just want people to know that their voices and their opinions have never mattered more. It feels like a very exciting time to hopefully reimagine what Stanford will be and the Stanford that we will leave behind for other generations. And I’ve been around Stanford for pretty long. And I don’t remember a year feeling as exciting and full of so much enthusiasm as this year is feeling right now, despite all the challenges.

TSD: What advice would you give to the incoming ASSU senators and other students interested in student government?

VV: Celebrate the small victories. Change is slow and that can be really frustrating for a lot of people. I know there are days when I wonder whether all the hours I put in were worth it. But I challenge you to rethink how you’re defining your productivity and your outcomes. Over the years, I’ve learned to focus more on the process and what I learn along the way rather than the end result.

CM: Since I was a frosh in 2012, I’ve had the opportunity to see things that my classmates, friends and I advocated for stand the test of time. When we engaged in our work, I don’t think we imagined that we would be part of lasting change that would continue to improve life for current students. During the sunset of my second time as a Stanford student I can only encourage current students to be aware of their role in determining the kind of Stanford University that we will leave behind. All lasting change has to start somewhere, and there’s no reason it can’t start with any of them.

CB: The ASSU is less about politics and more about advocacy. We work to improve the lives of all students in the Stanford community. We encourage everyone to get involved. Community engagement is now more important than ever, and a great way to help us figure out what to work on is by talking and working with us. We love getting to know people and their passions, because you drive our efforts. You give us reasons to continue working toward positive change. With you, we will shape a better Stanford.

Contact Hannah Basali at hbasali ‘at’ stanford.edu.