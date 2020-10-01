We're recruiting! All students are welcome, regardless of experience and time commitment. Click to learn more and sign up now!
Five catalytic converts stolen from vehicles on campus, alert reports

Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) reported that five catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in a Wednesday AlertSU notification.  

The converters, which are used in a car to control tailpipe emissions, were stolen between June 20 and Sept. 27. SUDPS reported that the affected vehicles were two Honda Elements, two Toyota Prii and a Honda Accord. SUDPS does not have any known suspects for the thefts, according to the alert.

Georgia Rosenberg contributed reporting.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Michael Espinosa '21 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes about other topics for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mesp2021 'at' stanford.edu.