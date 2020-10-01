Five catalytic converts stolen from vehicles on campus, alert reports

By Michael Espinosa 23 minutes ago

Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) reported that five catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in a Wednesday AlertSU notification.

The converters, which are used in a car to control tailpipe emissions, were stolen between June 20 and Sept. 27. SUDPS reported that the affected vehicles were two Honda Elements, two Toyota Prii and a Honda Accord. SUDPS does not have any known suspects for the thefts, according to the alert.

Georgia Rosenberg contributed reporting.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.