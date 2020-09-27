We're recruiting! All students are welcome, regardless of experience and time commitment. Click to learn more and sign up now!
Muted campus hums as students settle in: Week 2 in photos

By and

Quarters can go by so quickly that even when contorted into a college experience almost totally new, you feel like you’re in the swing of things barely two weeks in. Again classes convened over Zoom. Again students made the weekly journey to the alumni center for COVID-19 tests. Again sunlight burnished a campus almost overtaken by “STAY SAFE” signage.

In an environment where inviting another student into an elevator can be as much an act of rebellion as of kindness, students split on how to adapt. Many settle into choreographed new rhythms in earnest, rarely deviating from the trajectory from dorm to dining hall. Others let masks slip on occasion or tuck into pockets of students on grass fields at night.

Contact Charlie Curnin at ccurnin ‘at’ stanford.edu and Jackie O’Neil at jroneil ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Charlie Curnin '22 is the editor-in-chief of The Stanford Daily. Contact him at eic 'at' stanforddaily.com.
Jackie O'Neil '21 is The Daily's Vol. 258 executive editor and the former managing editor of The Grind for Vols. 255 and 256. She's a Richmond, Virginia native studying political science and psychology. Contact her at jroneil 'at' stanford.edu.