Muted campus hums as students settle in: Week 2 in photos

By Charlie Curnin and Jackie O'Neil 37 minutes ago

Quarters can go by so quickly that even when contorted into a college experience almost totally new, you feel like you’re in the swing of things barely two weeks in. Again classes convened over Zoom. Again students made the weekly journey to the alumni center for COVID-19 tests. Again sunlight burnished a campus almost overtaken by “STAY SAFE” signage.

In an environment where inviting another student into an elevator can be as much an act of rebellion as of kindness, students split on how to adapt. Many settle into choreographed new rhythms in earnest, rarely deviating from the trajectory from dorm to dining hall. Others let masks slip on occasion or tuck into pockets of students on grass fields at night.

















Contact Charlie Curnin at ccurnin ‘at’ stanford.edu and Jackie O’Neil at jroneil ‘at’ stanford.edu.