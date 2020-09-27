ASSU executive cabinet pushes for student input in Stanford COVID-19 policy

By Camryn Pak 2 hours ago

The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Executive Cabinet examined several efforts toward allowing student input on University COVID-19 policies during their first public meeting Saturday afternoon.

The ASSU’s COVID-19 response team co-director Will Shan ’21 announced that the Graduate Student Advisory Committee, created for graduate students to advise on University COVID-19 policy, is now up and running.

“We expect to have a committee as well for the undergraduate side of things,” Shan said.

Shan said that he and co-director Adonis Rubio ’21 recently met with Orlando White, Associate Dean of Residential Education, to discuss what measures could be taken to allow a similar committee for undergraduate students living in the Escondido Village Graduate Residences.

Additionally, ASSU co-chair of the Committee on Sexual Violence Prevention and Survivor Support Maia Brockbank ’21 spoke about revisions to the University’s Campus Compact, which allow survivors and witnesses amnesty for reporting instances of sexual violence.

“The administration hasn’t done anything to publicize that we made this policy, which is concerning because we want students to know about it,” Brockbank said.

The Cabinet explored methods of raising awareness for the policy, ranging from social media initiatives to spreading information by word-of-mouth. The revised policy is available on the University’s Campus Compact website.

