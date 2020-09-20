We're recruiting! All students are welcome, regardless of experience and time commitment. Click to learn more and sign up now!
Student Life

Students start classes on stilled, smokeless campus: Week 1 in photos

By and

It was the Stanford of brochures. The smoke lifted. Temperatures hovered in the 70s. Sunlight sharpened the edges of campus’s cast of Mission Revival buildings. 

What was missing, of course, was the students. The East Campus sector where residents are concentrated ticked up in liveliness as classes kicked off. But even Stanford hotspots like Meyer Green and White Plaza were largely deserted.

Faint trappings of a college campus remain, with masked students shuttling to dining halls, rare pockets of residents settling around picnic tables and bursts of laughter breaking out in the mostly soundless night.

Contact Charlie Curnin at ccurnin ‘at’ stanford.edu and Jackie O’Neil at jroneil ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.


Get Our EmailsDigest

Charlie Curnin '22 is the editor-in-chief of The Stanford Daily. Contact him at eic 'at' stanforddaily.com.
Jackie O'Neil '21 is The Daily's Vol. 258 executive editor and the former managing editor of The Grind for Vols. 255 and 256. She's a Richmond, Virginia native studying political science and psychology. Contact her at jroneil 'at' stanford.edu.