Police Blotter: Theft, bike theft, indecent exposure

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 7 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 59 of Escondido Village.
- Between 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 8:30 a.m, a bike was stolen from Building 69 of Escondido Village.
- Between 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 2:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 5 of Escondido Village.
Monday, Sept. 7
- Between 12:12 and 12:19 a.m., an attempted robbery occurred at Green Library.
- At 2:56 a.m., a bike was stolen from Castaño Hall.
- Between 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 2 p.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 5 of Escondido Village.
- Between 11:45 p.m on Sept. 6 and 8 p.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 6 of Escondido Village.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Between 12 p.m., on Sept. 3 and 9:40 a.m., a bike was stolen from Kennedy Commons in Escondido Village.
- Between 6 p.m., on Sept. 4 and 10:35 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 4 of Munger Graduate Residences.
- Between 11 and 11:15 a.m., property was stolen from a vehicle at 823 Pine Hill Road.
- Between 8:55 a.m. and 5 p.m., property was stolen from a residence at 856 Allardice Way.
Thursday, Sept. 10
- At 3:18 p.m., a petty theft took place at the Psychology Academic & Clinical Building.
- Between 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 6:30 a.m., an attempted petty theft took place at Lagunita Court.
Friday, Sept. 11
- Between 1 p.m. on July 26, and 12:00 p.m., a bike was stolen from Quillen Highrise.
- Between 2:26 and 3:26 p.m., someone was cited for loitering near Building 84 of Escondido Village.
- Between 5:12 and 6:08 p.m., there was an incident of indecent exposure on the 600 block of Jane Stanford Way.
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Between 7 and 7:30 a.m., access cards were stolen from Studio 1 of Escondido Village.
- Between 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 12 p.m., a petty theft took place at Studio 6 of Escondido Village.
Monday, Sept. 14
- Between 3:30 and 3:35 p.m., a person was cited for possessing unlawful paraphernalia on Olmsted Road near Dudley Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- At 6:20 p.m., a grand theft took place at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.
