Police Blotter: Theft, bike theft, indecent exposure

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Sunday, Sept. 6

  • Between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 7 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 59 of Escondido Village.
  • Between 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 8:30 a.m, a bike was stolen from Building 69 of Escondido Village.
  • Between 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 2:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 5 of Escondido Village.

Monday, Sept. 7

  • Between 12:12 and 12:19 a.m., an attempted robbery occurred at Green Library.
  • At 2:56 a.m., a bike was stolen from Castaño Hall.
  • Between 5 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 2 p.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 5 of Escondido Village.
  • Between 11:45 p.m on Sept. 6 and 8 p.m., a bike was stolen from Studio 6 of Escondido Village.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Between 12 p.m., on Sept. 3 and 9:40 a.m., a bike was stolen from Kennedy Commons in Escondido Village.
  • Between 6 p.m., on Sept. 4 and 10:35 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 4 of Munger Graduate Residences.
  • Between 11 and 11:15 a.m., property was stolen from a vehicle at 823 Pine Hill Road.
  • Between 8:55 a.m. and 5 p.m., property was stolen from a residence at 856 Allardice Way.

Thursday, Sept. 10

  • At 3:18 p.m., a petty theft took place at the Psychology Academic & Clinical Building.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 6:30 a.m., an attempted petty theft took place at Lagunita Court.

Friday, Sept. 11

  • Between 1 p.m. on July 26, and 12:00 p.m., a bike was stolen from Quillen Highrise.
  • Between 2:26 and 3:26 p.m., someone was cited for loitering near Building 84 of Escondido Village.
  • Between 5:12 and 6:08 p.m., there was an incident of indecent exposure on the 600 block of Jane Stanford Way.

Saturday, Sept. 12

  • Between 7 and 7:30 a.m., access cards were stolen from Studio 1 of Escondido Village.
  • Between 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 12 p.m., a petty theft took place at Studio 6 of Escondido Village.

Monday, Sept. 14

  • Between 3:30 and 3:35 p.m., a person was cited for possessing unlawful paraphernalia on Olmsted Road near Dudley Lane. 

Tuesday, Sept. 15

  • At 6:20 p.m., a grand theft took place at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Michael Espinosa '21