Winter quarter undergraduate study away programs suspended

By Anna Milstein on September 13, 2020

Stanford is suspending all undergraduate 2020-21 winter quarter study away programs, administrators announced on Friday.

The Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP) Director Aron Rodrigue announced the decision in a letter to participants and their families. Three hundred students — accepted or waitlisted in the Berlin, Cape Town, Florence, Madrid, New York, Oxford and Paris programs — were affected by the move.

Rodrigue wrote that the decision “prioritizes the health, safety and well-being” of students and local host communities.

This announcement follows the suspension of in-person instruction toward the end of the 2019-20 winter quarter as well as the cancelation of international programming for spring, summer and fall of 2020.

Rodrigue wrote that the University “remains deeply committed to global education and the academic mission of BOSP.” The BOSP advising team is available to support students who need to revise their winter-quarter plans or want to study abroad in the future, according to Rodrigue.

He also shared that administrators “hope to safely and responsibly resume programs” in spring and summer.

Contact Anna Milstein at annamil ‘at’ stanford.edu.