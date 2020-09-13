Letter from the editors: Introducing Vol. 258 at The Stanford Daily

By Charlie Curnin and Jackie O'Neil on September 13, 2020

We’re Charlie and Jackie, the editor-in-chief and executive editor of The Stanford Daily’s 258th volume.

We’re humbled, honored and thrilled to carry on The Daily’s work of keeping our community informed and engaged, while providing opportunities for learning and growth to students. We’re lucky to have a fantastic staff of hundreds of students working on myriad projects meant to serve our audience.

This volume, many things are changing — not just in the world we cover, but within The Daily. A focus of our collective efforts is in making The Daily a more inclusive and accessible organization. In addition, with campus still largely shut down, we won’t return to printing a hard-copy newspaper until January, assuming the plan for frosh and sophomores to return to campus then holds.

But even with our staff strewn about the world and facing the impacts of such a difficult era themselves, we’ll keep working to bring you thorough reporting, thoughtful commentary and much more.

Along the way, we want to hear from you. Submit personal narratives here, op-eds to opinions ‘at’ stanforddaily.com or letters to the editor to eic ‘at’ stanforddaily.com. Or consider submitting a tip or joining our team.

And here’s a bit more about us. Charlie is a junior from the suburbs of New York City studying computer science and linguistics, and passionate about journalism and technology. A member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, he was one of two heads of The Daily’s news section last school year, and edited the section’s academics beat before that.

Jackie is a senior from Richmond, Virginia, studying political science and psychology with a particular interest in the social-psychological underpinnings of citizenship and political exclusion. She is the former editor of The Grind and has also enjoyed working in The Daily’s social media, satire and news sections.

We’re looking forward to being in touch with you all and we hope to hear from you.

Charlie Curnin, Editor-in-Chief, and Jackie O’Neil, Executive Editor

Contact Charlie Curnin at ccurnin ‘at’ stanford.edu and Jackie O’Neil at jroneil ‘at’ stanford.edu.