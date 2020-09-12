Attempted robbery near Green Library, AlertSU reports

By Georgia Rosenberg 3 hours ago

On Monday, an attempted robbery occurred on a pathway near Green Library, according to Thursday’s Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) AlertSU report. SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson wrote in a statement to The Daily that the incident took place at approximately 12:10 a.m.

The attempted robbery, which was reported to SUDPS on Thursday, occurred when a male suspect motioned for the male victim, who was riding his bicycle, to stop. According to Larson, the victim is a Stanford student. When the victim stopped, the suspect, whom the victim did not know, “grabbed the victim around the neck while saying something about taking the victim’s bicycle.” After a “brief struggle,” the suspect released the victim and “laughed as he walked away.”

Larson said that, “at this time, it is unknown if the suspect is affiliated with Stanford.” The suspect is described as a 20-to-30-year-old, 5’10”, 150-lb Asian male with black hair and a “muscular build.” The alert notes that the suspect was wearing a T-shirt and trousers, both of an unknown color.

According to the alert, the victim did not sustain any physical injuries and no property was stolen.

Larson said that there is an active investigation into the incident “in an effort to develop any leads to identify the suspect.” He added that SUDPS “encourages anyone with information on this incident to report it by calling (650) 329-2413 (24/7).”

Contact Georgia Rosenberg at georgiar ‘at’ stanford.edu.