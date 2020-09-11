12 bikes stolen from campus in 9 days, AlertSU reports

By Georgia Rosenberg and Michael Espinosa 8 hours ago

A dozen bicycles were stolen from campus between Sept. 1 and Sept. 9, according to a Thursday AlertSU notification sent by the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS).

According to the alert, the thefts took place at Stern Hall and Munger, Rains and Kennedy Graduate Residences. Bikes were also stolen from Studio 2, Studio 5 and Studio 6 of Escondido Village.

“At this time, we do not have any information to connect the thefts to one or more persons,” SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson wrote in a statement to The Daily.

According to Larson, SUDPS decided to send an alert in order to notify the community “of the number of thefts during the short time frame and to provide tips on preventing a theft.”

Ten of the bikes were stolen despite being locked, according to the alert. Larson recommends securing a bicycle to a bicycle rack using a U-lock, chain or both since they are more difficult to cut than a cable lock. Additionally, he suggests registering bicycles with SUDPS as registrations can be “used to identify the owner of a stolen bicycle that is abandoned or recovered during an arrest.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Larson added, there is no known video footage of the thefts. “We ask the community to report any suspicious activity or behavior they observed at or around the locations of the thefts during the time frame,” he wrote.

Contact Georgia Rosenberg at georgiar ‘at’ stanford.edu and Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.