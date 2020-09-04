Stanford delays campus zones ID requirement, civilian representatives to enforce campus zones

By Cameron Ehsan on September 4, 2020

Stanford will indefinitely delay implementation of the campus zones program ID policy, which will require individuals approved to be on campus to visibly display their Stanford IDs. “Civilian Stanford representatives” will enforce the ID requirement, according to a Friday email from Associate Vice Provost for Environmental, Health and Safety Russell Furr and Senior Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Mona Hicks.

The ID requirement was originally set to begin on Sept. 8, a week after the campus zones program took effect. The campus zones program defines access to different areas of Stanford’s main campus and was established to reduce contact between “nonessential visitors” and individuals approved to be on campus, according to President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s Aug. 28 email.

In regard to the delay, Furr and Hicks wrote that they “[recognized] the challenges for some members of our community in obtaining ID cards.” The delay will “allow more time for education and awareness building about the campus zones program and for further consultation with university stakeholders,” they wrote.

When the ID requirement is enacted, Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) will not be the “primary organization” responsible for enforcing the ID requirement, which will instead be enforced by “civilian Stanford representatives,” according to the email.

Civilian Stanford representatives “will primarily focus on educating the public about the program and ensuring that they adhere to the zones designated for their use,” Furr and Hicks wrote.

SUDPS officers will only become involved if law enforcement is called or if there is an “egregious violation of public health orders,” according to the email.

The Office of the Vice Provost for Student Affairs will be responsible for enforcing the campus compact, and will emphasize “educational and restorative interventions for all but the most serious violations,” Furr and Hicks added.

Students will receive an outline of potential compact violations and what possible “educational interventions and administrative actions could be taken” for such violations later this week, according to the email.

Furr and Hicks wrote that the University continues “to welcome … feedback as we work to support the health and safety of our community.”

Contact Cameron Ehsan at cehsan ‘at’ stanford.edu.