Make A Play foundation helps launch student athletes into executive careers

By Karen Mai and Leanna Sun 11 hours ago

Currently, only 9% of the head coaches in the NFL, 10% of Division I athletic directors and 13% of Division I head coaches come from underrepresented communities. An astounding 94% of Fortune 500 CEOs played a competitive sport, though only 5% of all the CEOs come from underrepresented communities.

Make a Play Foundation (MAP), founded in 2019, strives to change that. The foundation’s goal is to prepare student-athletes from underrepresented communities for executive careers in highly competitive industries. MAP incorporates curriculum, coaching and career training into their programs to prepare for a competitive workforce.

College student-athletes can apply for Make a Play’s front office internship, participate in the Developmental League (D-League) Fellowship, 10-month executive leadership fellowship, join their 24-week training camp or be on their student ambassador’s team.

Listen to an interview with the founder of Make A Play, Amal Z. Yamusah, about his story of bringing the various aspects of the foundation together, followed by a roundtable discussion with Stanford participants Brielle Francesca Smith ’23, Megan Darshan Olomu ’23, Olayinka Adesuwa Braimah ’23, Khalil Wilkes ’13 and Dorien Kenneth Simon ’23.

The student experience provides a wide range of support services like a resume builder, where participants are guided through the process of building resumes and writing cover letters. Students learn how to apply hard-work, understanding, skill development and time management to their everyday lives through a MAP process called H.U.S.T.L.E.

One of MAP officers’ offered programs, a mental health series, hosts panel discussions with different schools across the country to address the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly among athletes.

