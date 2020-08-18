Fake Shark’s album ‘House of Mirrors’ forces you to face your demons

By Ron Rocky Coloma on August 18, 2020

Fake Shark’s album “House of Mirrors” encourages people to accept challenges and to not cower from existing problems. The band has gained international recognition with their hit single “Cheap Thrill,” which was chosen as the major theme for an Apple Watch commercial. The track has been featured in numerous TV series, such as Showtime original series “Dice” and Freeform’s “Famous in Love.”

Kevvy Mental, the lead singer of the band, said that his profound passion for music began when his mom bought him a Prince single.

“My mom bought me a Prince single, and I fell in love with it. I realized it was what I wanted to do with my life when I was about 15 listening to ‘Mindless Self Indulgence,’” he said.

The artist produced a diverse set of music genres, from electronic indie-pop to outlaw country. Kevvy mentioned that he would be willing to try any style if he finds the singer interesting. Some of his biggest influences in the music industry are Bad Brains, Lil Dicky, Pj Harvey, Erykah Badu and Death Grips.

For Kevvy, there is no ‘typical day.’ He hosts a few podcasts, produces music for others and himself and works on movie music. Despite his artistic endeavors, though, he always attempts to work out each morning and drink water before heading to the studio.

“I’ve written so many songs that I need to switch my songwriting formula up and surprise myself. Lately I’ve been writing on piano, which isn’t my main instrument,” Kevvy said.

The concept for the lead singer’s album title “House of Mirrors” emerged before the coronavirus pandemic struck. The artist explained the image, “It’s the idea that you’re stuck in a house where everywhere you look is a mirror, so you’re forced to face your demons.”

Several songs came together quickly, and Kevvy was excited. He mentioned, “There was an energy about them, like ‘Superstitious Thing.’ Other songs like ‘Killing Me,’ however, took me a year to figure it out. Now, I can listen back as a listener as opposed to a critical music producer.”

“It’s the collection of words that creates a sentiment,” Kevvy continued. Some songs are personal, but the singer mostly writes down a phrase he hears or says at some point. Then, he tries it over music to see if he feels something. The artist mentioned that “Killing Me” is like an “amalgamation of several experiences all put into a film noir style context.”

The striking message of the album is to look into oneself instead of out at everyone else. The album’s title epitomizes accurate introspection, as opposed to sugar coating when it comes to self-analysis.

As the music industry evolves every year, one thing that Kevvy wants to see is more innovation in rock music as opposed to throwback or tribute rock bands.

“The band and I loved playing all the outdoor festivals we’ve played. Those are the most fun because afterwards, we can hang out with everyone who just watched us as well as watch the other bands,” Kevvy said.

The artist finished with great advice for singers who are just starting out, “Try something you can do that other people don’t. There is no need for everyone to be a virtuoso.”

