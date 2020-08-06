Interview: Alex McArtor’s single ‘Biggest Fan’ discloses life’s bittersweetness

By Ron Rocky Coloma 3 hours ago

Alex McArtor’s dreamy single “Biggest Fan” talks about one’s extreme realization of life’s harsh realities. The artist’s EP, “Spoken Word,” has garnered over three million streams and received high acclaim from Billboard, KCRW, Blackbook and Earmilk.

The singer was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Austin until she was 14 years old. Her family moved to Dallas mid-way through her eighth grade year, and that was when her profound passion for music really began.

“I had always grown up around music — going to music festivals as a young child, waking up to my parents singing in the kitchen, guitars lying around the house. I was always exposed to it, but it didn’t become a deep personal outlet for me until I was 14,” McArtor said.

She continued, “Then, it became a friend to a kid who did not adjust well at all to the new town. My deep dive into music started with me locking myself in my bedroom with Bob Dylan, which led to Townes Van Zandt, which led to Joni Mitchell, which led to Joan Baez. By then, I had gone down this deep rabbit hole from which there was no coming back … it’s where I belong.”

The indie, rock and alternative pop singer does not want to stay in her comfort zone. Ever since she wrote “Where Did My Love Go,” bossa nova music has piqued her interest.

“I am always going to give myself the freedom to make what feels right at the time. I love dramatic music, so maybe I will make a theatrical album one day — very Rocky Horror meets ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’” she laughed.

McArtor usually sings classic jazz or blues in the shower. Once in a while, she will slip in Diana Ross’ “It’s My House” or Air Supply’s “All Out of Love.”

“The shower is a place where you can let out your inner diva and sing at the top of your lungs about some imaginary dude who broke your heart. That’s why songs like ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ were created,” she said.

(Photo: Lexi McArtor)

The singer does not have a certain formula when she makes music. When she writes, she constantly browses through visuals for inspiration.

McArtor mentioned, “I like having a movie play silently while I write or a photograph up. It helps me craft a story or a feeling.”

The idea of “Biggest Fan” came to her while she was at a concert and soon realized that she was pretty much worshiping the band on stage, as if they were something more than just human.

“In actuality, they are just like everyone else, and they’ll never live up to the image you have of them in your mind. I wanted to capture the departure of naivety and the realization of life’s bittersweetness,” McArtor said.

The artist revealed that “Biggest Fan” was written about four years ago. It has been finished and on the shelf for a while.

“I didn’t know if it would ever be released, so when I went back to it and I decided to release it, it was more like seeing an old friend again,” McArtor said. “It made me happy to share it and relive all the emotions that were poured into it from what seemed like a lifetime ago.”

The track is written from a third-person perspective. The singer said that the gypsy girl represents the naivety and innocence in her, and the “radio man dressed in suede” represents the reality that kind of “screws it all up.”

Right before COVID-19, McArtor played a gig at the Bardot in Hollywood — a very unforgettable moment for her.

“I was accompanied by a great band, and some of the guys were from Midlake. Something about playing in Hollywood got my ego up for the night,” she mentioned. “Create what makes you happy, and take everyone else’s feedback with a grain of salt.”

Contact Ron Rocky Coloma at rcoloma ‘at’ stanford.edu.