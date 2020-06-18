The Cantor and Anderson Collection offer free membership to Class of 2020

By Dax Duong on June 18, 2020

“There is no substitute for experiencing art in person — and we know that experience was cut short for the many students in the Stanford Class of 2020 who spent their final quarter away from campus,” said a spokesperson from Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center and the Anderson Collection at Stanford.

Both museums have expressed that they miss seeing visitors, who “bring vibrancy to our museum spaces — whether through original scholarship, leading tours, joining for a First Friday program with friends or studying in our courtyard,” and are eager to welcome the community back to campus. In anticipation of reopening, the Cantor and the Anderson Collection are offering a year of ambassador-level membership, typically priced at $100, for free to Stanford members of the class of 2020, at all levels. This membership covers up to two adults and children in a household.

Kaylee Beam ’20, who has been involved at the Cantor for several years, is someone who has had the chance to experience firsthand the transformative power of art. She began working at the Cantor her frosh year as a social media assistant, and was a member of the First Friday team in her junior and senior years.

“The museums have been an irreplaceable part of my Stanford experience,” Beam said. “I felt that the museums were some of the most relaxing places to be during stressful quarters — spots on campus I could go to unwind, engage with art, and at events, hang out with friends and create.”

Beam added that “being able to attend exhibition openings and hear from the artists themselves adds so much value to the museum experience.” She is especially grateful for the benefits provided given how prohibitively expensive museum admission and membership can be.

“We believe in the power of art to connect us — something as important now as ever,” said John and Jill Freidenrich Director of the Cantor Arts Center Susan Dackerman and Anderson Collection at Stanford University Director Jason Linetzky. “Though we miss seeing members of our campus community at the museums, we look forward to coming together again over art, artists and ideas that advance contemporary dialogue.”

Beam is also optimistic about the role that art — and discounted drinks — will play in her future: “As someone who has always loved experiencing and engaging with art, I can’t wait for that to continue in the next chapter of my life. (And as a lover of handcrafted beverages, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t stoked about the café discount!)”

According to the Cantor’s website, benefits include early access to events at the Cantor and Anderson Collection at Stanford University; a preview of the year ahead at the annual Director’s Forum; special programming invitations, including to exhibition openings; a 10% discount at the Cantor Café; a discount on museums’ publications; a one-year subscription to the Cantor magazine and free admission and reciprocal member benefits at over 70 college and university museums. These museums are located in 37 different states across the nation, so in virtually every region of the US, grads can experience the transformative power of art.

This offer of free membership is available now through Aug. 31, 2020, and can be claimed on the Cantor’s website. Congratulations to the class of 2020!

Contact Dax Duong at daxduong ‘at’ stanford.edu.