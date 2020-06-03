In solidarity with the Black community: A letter from the editors

By Holden Foreman, Elizabeth Lindqwister, Claire Dinshaw, Adrian Liu, and Layo Laniyan 8 minutes ago

The Stanford Daily stands in solidarity with the Black community. We acknowledge that it’s easy to make a statement of support — it’s harder to back that up with action. In this historic moment, we have a particular obligation to report and publish on the ongoing movements and protests. However, we have an even greater responsibility to listen to and support the community we serve. Black communities are making themselves heard around the world — and we are listening and committed to amplifying these perspectives in our publication not just in times of crisis, but in the future. We recognize the power of journalism and our ability to use our platform to uplift Black voices and narratives.

We also recognize the responsibility that such power brings. To that end, we acknowledge the difficult relationship between the media and Black community members, particularly at Stanford. We do not pretend to fully understand the experiences of Stanford’s Black community, but we know we can do more to diversify our coverage, engage with our community respectfully and make our organization as welcoming to Black community members as possible. We acknowledge that we have not adequately addressed these measures in the past, but this is no excuse for inaction in the present. The Daily would be nothing without its readers, its contributors and its critics, and we welcome any feedback on how we can more proactively give voice to Stanford’s Black community in the future. Doing so will be a priority going forward.

Right now, however, our publication joins millions of Americans demanding accountability for police violence and joining the ongoing struggle for racial justice. The Daily’s editorial board has compiled a non-exhaustive list of resources and materials specific to the Stanford community and the Bay Area. Included are links to donate to bail funds, essential readings in African and African American studies and other important ways to engage the Stanford community in a more lasting effort towards racial justice. We are using these resources to reflect, educate and better The Daily for our Stanford community — we hope you share in this goal.

Read the Editorial Board resources article here.

Holden Foreman ’21, editor-in-chief

Liz Lindqwister ’21, deputy editor

Claire Dinshaw ’21, opinions editor

Adrian Liu ’20, opinions editor

Layo Laniyan ’22, opinions desk editor

