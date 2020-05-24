Weekend Roundup email newsletter: May 24 edition

Unlike some peer institutions, Stanford plans to charge undergraduates the normal rate to stay on campus this summer: a total of $6,155 for both housing and dining. But students say that the cost is financially prohibitive for those on campus who have no other housing options.



More than 750 students have signed a petition calling for the University to provide additional financial aid for students with demonstrated need and increase flexibility with housing deadlines and contracts. The Undergraduate Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on Residential & Dining Enterprises (R&DE) and the Financial Aid Office to take similar measures.



University administrators have told students that Stanford is “working to identify financial resources to help students who need to live on campus this summer and can’t afford the housing fee.” In the meantime, administrators are directing them to existing aid sources. Financial aid will only be given to students enrolled in classes, and it will count for one of their 12 quarters of aid, though students have the option to apply for additional quarters.