Weekend Roundup email newsletter: May 24 edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weekend Roundup
|
|
|
|
|
|Welcome to Week 8. Here are some highlights from The Daily’s coverage over the past week, as well as a look ahead.
|
|Students call for summer housing financial aid
|Unlike some peer institutions, Stanford plans to charge undergraduates the normal rate to stay on campus this summer: a total of $6,155 for both housing and dining. But students say that the cost is financially prohibitive for those on campus who have no other housing options.
More than 750 students have signed a petition calling for the University to provide additional financial aid for students with demonstrated need and increase flexibility with housing deadlines and contracts. The Undergraduate Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on Residential & Dining Enterprises (R&DE) and the Financial Aid Office to take similar measures.
University administrators have told students that Stanford is “working to identify financial resources to help students who need to live on campus this summer and can’t afford the housing fee.” In the meantime, administrators are directing them to existing aid sources. Financial aid will only be given to students enrolled in classes, and it will count for one of their 12 quarters of aid, though students have the option to apply for additional quarters.
|
|
|
|2020-21 ASSU representatives elected
|On Friday, the Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Elections Commission announced the results of the 2020 ASSU elections, which saw a 2% increase in voter turnout over last year, even as candidates and voters alike navigated the first-ever virtual campaigning period.
Munira Alimire ’22 and Vianna Vo ’21 will serve as the 2020-21 ASSU executives, after running the first unopposed campaign for the role since 1999. They plan to focus on supporting mental health, reforming the structure of the ASSU and advocating for marginalized communities.
A record number of incumbents and upperclassmen were elected to the Undergraduate Senate after a 31-candidate election season marked with tension. One incumbent senator who successfully ran for reelection apologized for past anti-Israel tweets before the election, after the Stanford College Republicans posted the tweets on its Facebook page. A slate of candidates of color was also “Zoom-bombed” during a town hall last weekend by unknown individuals who hurled anti-Black hate speech and broadcast violent and anti-Semitic images. All 10 slate members were elected to next year’s 15-member Senate, which will include six returning senators and only six frosh.
For the Graduate Student Council (GSC), voters elected 15 out of 18 candidates, including four of the five incumbents who ran.
The only contested class president campaign was that for the 2020-21 sophomore class presidency. Voters elected the Tree Huggers slate. The Stanford LorAXE and 21 for Everyone were elected to the junior and senior class presidency, respectively, after running unopposed.
All 94 annual grant applications on the ballot were also approved. There were no amendments on the ballot.
|
|
|Here’s what else is happening:
|
|
|
|For the latest coronavirus updates, follow along with The Daily’s live blog, which includes a map of confirmed cases and a timeline of Stanford’s response to the outbreak.
Despite a widely circulated email that seemed to outline plans for the 2020-21 academic year, both the University and the professor who originally sent the email told The Daily no decisions have been made.
Stanford revised its sexual harassment guidelines webpage after coming under fire for victim blaming, but criticism persists.
Provost Persis Drell and President Marc Tessier-Lavigne asked the University’s senior leadership to take voluntary pay cuts, but many administrators are remaining tight-lipped about their salaries.
The Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity (CCSRE) announced plans to increase instructor representation, revise teaching methods and establish a working group as part of an ongoing response to outcry over an assistant professor’s use of the N-word during instruction.
Stanford will create a school focused on climate and sustainability, University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced.
A Stanford student launched a nonprofit to connect farmers who have excess produce from COVID-19 restaurant shutdowns with food banks that have increased need due to job loss.
Four tennis players earned regional recognition for their performance with ITA Northwest Regional Awards on Monday.
Senior guard DiJonai Carrington announced her decision on Monday to transfer to Baylor, where she will be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 women’s basketball season as a graduate transfer.
|
|If you have time today, check out one of our editors’ picks:
|
|
|
|In Opinions, Stanford community members respond to The Daily’s request by sharing their thoughts (see Part 1 and Part 2) on Zoom University, and Kerem Ussakli calls on Stanford to provide individual legal assistance to international graduate students in need of government assistance. In Sports, Jeremy Rubin analyzes data visualizations of Stanford’s rise to NCAA title supremacy. In Arts & Life, Scott Stevens interviews poet, Stanford professor and recent Pulitzer Prize juror Patrick Phillips, and Noah DeWald interviews the founder of the Stanford Quarantine Gallery, which is featuring community members’ arts on Instagram. In The Grind, Caroline Kim reflects on reconciling her past and present selves while living at home. And in Satire, a fancam celebrates Riva the Dog and her assistant Susie, and Kirsten Mettler reports on Stanford’s social-distancing solution for fall: hamster balls.
|
|
|Here are some (virtual) events to put on your calendar this week:
|
|Princeton history professor Kevin Kruse will join Stanford assocaite professor and African and African American Studies Director Allyson Hobbs at the Stanford Community Hour on Sunday afternoon.
Stanford is holding a Memorial Day candlelight vigil on Monday evening.
Stanford Earth’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative is holding a panel discussion on Asian American representation in the geosciences on Wednesday afternoon. (Only five of the 88 undergraduate students in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences are full Asian, as Jessica Mi discusses in her Daily op-ed.)
Instagram co-Founder Kevin Systrom will discuss the platform’s growth as part of the Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders series on Wednesday afternoon.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is holding a fireside chat on Thursday afternoon.
The Medicine & the Muse symposium will highlight creative talents at the Stanford School of Medicine on Thursday evening.
The Daily is hosting its next Off The Record concert with Lil Seyi on Saturday evening.
Have an event you’d like featured in next week’s roundup? Let us know at [email protected]
|
|CARTOONS OF THE WEEK
|
|
|
By Clementine Chou
|
|
|
|
By Joe Dworetzky
|
|
|
|
By Julia Gong
|
|
|
|The Daily wants to hear from you!
|
|
The Daily is considering adjustments to our print and online products, including changing the frequency of our print newspaper.
We want to ensure that any changes continue to serve our staff and our readers as effectively as possible. To help us out, we’re asking you to fill out this short survey to tell us how we can best deliver you information.
|
|
That’s all for this roundup. Though The Daily is suspending its print edition, we’ll continue to bring you updates on coronavirus, online spring and more through our email newsletters, social media platforms and our website, stanforddaily.com.
|