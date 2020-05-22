All annual grant applications approved

By Emma Talley 23 minutes ago

The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Elections Commission announced that all 94 annual grant applications were approved on Friday. Some of the largest amounts of money approved included $212,500 requested by the Stanford Concert Network and $102,815 requested by the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band. No amendments appeared on the ballot.

While results including the percentage of approving votes for each grant have not been released yet, last year The Bridge Peer Counseling Center, which provides 24/7 peer counseling services, received the highest percentage of approval votes, 91.4%. Mental health issues, first-generation and/or low-income (FLI) student representation, and diversity have all been prominent themes of campus discussion and debate surrounding the election.

