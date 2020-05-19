The 2020 ASSU elections: A primer for contested races

By Erin Woo and Arjun Ramani 3 hours ago

After a week of virtual campaigning, students can cast their votes for next year’s Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) representatives on Monday and Tuesday.

On the ballot are 31 candidates for 15 spots on the Undergraduate Senate, 16 candidates for 15 Graduate Student Council seats and just one slate for ASSU executive. Senators Martin Altenburg ’21 and Jennalei Louie ’21 dropped out of the race on Monday, leaving Senate Chair Munira Alimire ’22 and ASSU Executive Cabinet member Vianna Vo ’21 virtually certain to clinch the top spot in Stanford’s student government.

In class-level races, the only contested campaign is for sophomore class president, where five slates are vying for the position.

Voters will receive their ballots via email through an individualized link, and they will have two days to place their votes. This year, the ballot opened on Monday at 12 a.m. PT and closes on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT. Election results will be announced on Friday.

Below, The Daily has compiled a guide to the contested undergraduate races: the Undergraduate Senate election and the sophomore class president election.

Michael Espinosa, Daniel Wu, Kate Selig, Smiti Mittal, Emma Talley, Won-Gi Jung, Sarina Deb, Camryn Pak and Charlie Curnin contributed reporting.

