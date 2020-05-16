‘Effectively bribery’: Sophomore presidential slate ’23andTree violates ASSU campaign finance rules

By Anastasia Malenko 2 hours ago

’23andTree, a slate in the sophomore class president race, violated Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) campaign finance regulations by offering students a chance at winning a $100 grant if the slate was elected, according to ASSU Elections Commissioner Christian Giadolor ’21.

The slate also posted to a Frosh Formal Instagram account advertising a town hall run by the slate, which sparked controversy because the slate had access to the account through a member who is on the Frosh Council. Giadolor declined to comment on whether the post could be characterized as a violation, as the elections commission is currently in the process of addressing the issue.

“Some of these violations clearly broke the Fundamental Standard, which is an agreement between all students and the University,” wrote ASSU Director of Communications Cricket X. Bidleman ’21 in a statement to The Daily. “Allowing this to continue decreases the significance that the ASSU has, not only toward the university administration but also to all the students we are supporting.”

’23andTree — Abigail VanderPloeg ’23, Edgar Roman ’23, Yvonne Hong ’23 and Daily staffer Om Jahagirdar ’23 — plans to apologize to the frosh class for the communication about the grant, the slate told The Daily.

The slate sent an email to the frosh class on Wednesday announcing the creation of a “DNA Grant,” which would give students a sum of money to “do nearly anything.”

Students could pitch grant ideas that frosh could vote on in a “test run” of the grant. If the slate won, winners of the $100 grant would be announced after the end of the campaigning period, according to the email.

“Given campaign finance regulations, we will award the first DNA Grant of $100 to the winner if elected presidents in office!” the slate wrote.

Three students have filled out the form so far, according to the slate.

Giadolor said communications related to the DNA Grant test run violated ASSU campaign finance regulation and the University’s Fundamental Standard.

“The allusion to money for votes is effectively bribery, and that’s disingenuous to voters,” Giadolor said.

’23 and Tree has since removed information related to the grant from the slate’s website and social media platforms. The slate said in an interview with The Daily that it plans to keep the DNA grants as a part of its platform, although it has canceled the test run. Students who have already applied would have to reapply for the funding after the slate is elected, according to the slate.

The slate said that its intention was to model the grant system after dorm-based grants at Stanford that would benefit the broader sophomore class community. The test run was meant to engage the voters and “share the agency we want to give.”

The slate issued an apology in a statement shared with The Daily.

“If you vote for ‘23andTree, it should be because of our platform and ideas, not because of potential personal gain,” the slate said. “We want to offer our sincerest apology for this mistake, and we want to be completely transparent about the purpose of DNA Grants as part of our platform.”

Roman, a member of the slate who is on Frosh Council, made a post promoting the slate’s ’23andUs Town Hall on the Instagram account @stanfordfroshformal19. The account was originally created for Frosh Council to communicate information about Frosh Formal 2019. The post has been taken down since.

According to the slate, its members “disclose[d] the incident to the ASSU ourselves” and are awaiting the ASSU’s response to the post.

Giadolor said the elections commission “frowned upon” the use of non-pre-registered social media pages. The ASSU is currently looking into the situation to determine if the post should be classified as a violation, according to Giadolor.

The slate wrote that the post was a “misstep” as it had not disclosed to the ASSU as an account where promotion would take place. The slate wrote that it had not done so due to the low number of followers the account has, and since the other presidential slates had access to the account as well, as each sophomore class president slate includes a Frosh Council member.

The slate said it has asked the ASSU for permission to make posts promoting other slates’ town hall to grant the exposure ’23andTree received by posting on the Frosh Formal account.

“Regarding the social media post, the election commission is addressing the issue right now and will not comment on that,” Giadolor said.

Contact Anastasia Malenko at malenk0 ‘at’ stanford.edu.