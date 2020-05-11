Police Blotter: Identity theft, burglary

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from May 4-10 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, May 4
- Between 12:52 p.m. May 2 and 1:20 p.m. May 4, there was an identity theft reported at Escondido Village 2 Building 80.
- Between 5 p.m. Jan. 4 and 2 p.m. May 4, there was a grand theft in Escondido Village Studio 1.
Wednesday, May 6
- Between 11:30 p.m. April 28 and 6 p.m. May 6, there was a burglary at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research.
Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.