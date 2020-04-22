Student finds solace in mom’s ‘Live Laugh Love’ wall art

Satire by Bailey Nicolson 2 hours ago

When Rudy Williams ’23 returned home after being exiled from his Stanford dorm, he felt depressed and lonely, but soon found solace in his mother’s “Live Laugh Love” decor.

“As a kid, I didn’t really get its true meaning,” Williams says. “I would make fun of it and make jokes about how stupid it sounded with my friends. Now that I’m back, I can’t stop thinking about its deeper meaning and the way it just, ugh, you know, hits different.”

Williams even notes that he takes particular interest in the different variations of “Live Laugh Love” signage. “I think the one that really makes me feel comforted is the one that I saw on Pinterest the other day; ‘Live Well, Laugh Often, Love Deeply.’”

When talking to Williams’ mother, she commented on his newfound passion. “I love that I can connect with him like this. It’s truly special,” Mrs. Williams said. “But I am a little concerned about this, though, because he keeps charging my credit card on Wayfair to buy new signs for his room. When the first six art pieces came in, I thought, ‘Oh, how nice,’ but now that I have substantial credit card debt, I don’t really know what to do.”

Rudy Williams, in response, says he’ll “pay her back with the stipend he will receive from the government.”

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

Contact Bailey Nicolson at bnicol ‘at’ stanford.edu.