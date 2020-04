Julia Gong is a pundergrad, pun comic artist, polyglot, photographer, and awkward-silence-breaker. She majors in Mathematical and Computational Science, speaks computer, and tries to teach machines to see and read. Find her comics at http://onceapunati.me, on Facebook @onceapunnytime, and on Instagram at @onceapunati.me. Contact her at jxgong 'at' stanford.edu. {all content © Julia Gong}