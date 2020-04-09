Songs you would hear at TAP

By Amy Zhou 3 hours ago

Feeling nostalgic for TAP?

Whether you miss the famous burger and fries or the vast array of people stumbling in throughout the day and into the night, this playlist curated by Rodrigo Castellon ’23 has you covered. While you’re self-quarantining at home, reflect on all of the good times you had at this famous student hotspot!

Rodrigo generously shared this playlist with me while we were reminiscing on our great moments spent at TAP over text.

Here are a few of Rodrigo’s reflections about songs in this playlist:

“Umbrella” by Rihanna

“I was with one of my friends at 2 a.m. on one of the last days before I left for home. We were sitting at the booth closest to the counter — I was eating a burger and chicken nuggets (I think?). I was trying to remember what the song was since I felt massive nostalgia (birthday parties played when I was younger) and Shazamed it.”

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“For my THINK class, Understanding China through Film, I remember meeting up with my group for the final project at TAP and heard, ‘Don’t Start Now’ at least three times, which prompted me to create the Spotify playlist; songs at TAP seem to be both unique and repetitive in a memorable way, and I wanted to capture that experience.”

Personally, I listened to this playlist and it really takes me back to the brightly lit, peppy environment buzzing with Stanford students.

“Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC

It reminds me of when I was stressing over a p-set with my friend at about 2 a.m. We ordered sweet potato fries with veggie burgers, and somehow the music with the delicious food made it a little bit more bearable. Although we cried over the p-set, TAP’s unique ambiance made it into a great memory.

“Toxic” by Britney Spears

It was a Sunday night, and my friends randomly texted me to meet up at TAP to just sit and talk. It was late at night, so I was a bit reluctant. However, this was right before the coronavirus hit, and Britney Spears, fortunately, accentuated our conversation and deep appreciation for each other. Also, the honeydew boba was nice.

If TAP was a place you visited a lot this year, consider giving this playlist a listen!

