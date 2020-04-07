Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Crime & Safety

Police blotter: Sexual battery, Row house burglaries

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 30 to April 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, March 30

  • Between 5 p.m. March 29 and 3 p.m. March 30, there was a burglary at 680 Lomita Drive. 
  • Between 12 p.m. March 27 and 5:45 p.m. March 30, there was a sexual battery on campus. 

Tuesday, March 31 

  • Between 9:15 a.m. March 10 and 11:45 a.m. March 31, there was an act of vandalism and a burglary at Cagan Stadium. 
  • Between 6:15 and 6:53 p.m., there was a burglary at La Maison Francaise. 

Thursday, April 2

  • At 8:20 p.m., someone was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating the health and safety order on Sam MacDonald Mall near Nelson Road.  
  • Between 5 p.m. March 25 and 4 p.m. April 2, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 

Friday, April 3

  • Between 12 p.m. March 30 and 8:30 a.m. April 3, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 
  • Between 5 p.m. April 2 and 1:15 p.m. April 3, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village Building 31 was burglarized. 
  • At 5:09 p.m., someone was arrested for loitering and obstructing a public officer near Frost Amphitheater.
  • Around 9:02 p.m., there was a burglary in  the Humanities Center. 

