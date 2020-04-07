Police blotter: Sexual battery, Row house burglaries

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from March 30 to April 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, March 30
- Between 5 p.m. March 29 and 3 p.m. March 30, there was a burglary at 680 Lomita Drive.
- Between 12 p.m. March 27 and 5:45 p.m. March 30, there was a sexual battery on campus.
Tuesday, March 31
- Between 9:15 a.m. March 10 and 11:45 a.m. March 31, there was an act of vandalism and a burglary at Cagan Stadium.
- Between 6:15 and 6:53 p.m., there was a burglary at La Maison Francaise.
Thursday, April 2
- At 8:20 p.m., someone was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating the health and safety order on Sam MacDonald Mall near Nelson Road.
- Between 5 p.m. March 25 and 4 p.m. April 2, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
Friday, April 3
- Between 12 p.m. March 30 and 8:30 a.m. April 3, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
- Between 5 p.m. April 2 and 1:15 p.m. April 3, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village Building 31 was burglarized.
- At 5:09 p.m., someone was arrested for loitering and obstructing a public officer near Frost Amphitheater.
- Around 9:02 p.m., there was a burglary in the Humanities Center.
Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.