Letter from Stanford faculty about subcontracted workers

By Op-Ed on April 7, 2020

Over the past weekend, a small group of concerned faculty met on Zoom with student organizers. By Monday we had composed and posted a letter to the administration for other faculty to sign. Within 24 hours we had gathered nearly 100 signatures from schools and departments across campus. The petition will remain open until Stanford agrees to pay continuation. It is Stanford who decides what will happen next, not the contractor that Stanford employs. The letter is below.

We write as concerned members of the Stanford faculty. While we understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced an unprecedented crisis, causing a substantial financial impact on Stanford’s operating budget and endowment, we are troubled by Stanford’s decision to help lessen that impact by asking its contractor, UG2, to cut costs, leading the company to lay off over a hundred subcontracted workers.

We commend Stanford for its proactive stance throughout this crisis, which demonstrates the unique leadership role that Stanford plays nationally and globally. Stanford also has the opportunity to make a difference by reaffirming higher educational institutions’ commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of our respective communities, particularly in times of crisis.

Stanford rightly prides itself in design and innovation, yet some aspects of its response to this crisis embrace the reproduction of existing, inequitable labor hierarchies rather than the creation of new support systems that reflect our interdependence. We have taken the lead in some ways (such as recognizing the magnitude of the public health threat and closing campus early), while appearing to fall behind in other ways, in this instance by allowing workers to be laid off and neglecting to adequately recognize, in meaningful and material ways, the people whose labor is fundamental to sustaining the university.

We are puzzled that Stanford is unwilling to do what several of our peer institutions — Harvard, MIT , University of Chicago, University of Pennsylvania and Duke — have done, namely to retain and pay their subcontracted workers through the end of the academic year, even as they are unable to work due to on-campus changes related to COVID-19. Instead, Stanford has committed to paying only its directly hired service workers through April 15. We are severely disappointed at Stanford in this regard, and we wish to add our voices to many others to urge Stanford to reconsider this action, and to do the right thing.

As much as we note with pride the essential work our scientific and medical communities have contributed to the battle against the virus, we must never forget who cleans the labs and the buildings where we conduct our research, who grooms the grounds and who serves our food.

We commend the president and the provost for taking a significant cut in pay; this is a true act of leadership. We commend our undergraduate students who through their own initiative and their energy have raised more than $230,000 to provide emergency funds for laid off workers and gathered over 2,000 signatures on a petition in support of pay continuation. Our students have made extraordinary efforts to support laid off workers while adjusting to numerous disruptions and managing countless concerns and uncertainties. It strikes us as inequitable that undergraduates would carry this weight as well.

Thus, in the spirit of sharing the burden, we pledge to donate each month a portion of our salaries to those workers who have been laid off. We are posting our donations to this GoFundMe.

Despite these sacrifices and donations, this leaves a large amount still lacking. Therefore, we call upon Stanford to commit to pay continuance for all service workers through spring quarter.

As Margaret Levi, director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS) at Stanford, professor of political science, and senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, writes:

“We are in a community of fate that COVID-19 has created. Our destinies are now clearly entwined as we join together to fight this virus and protect ourselves and our societies. The pandemic makes us aware of our reliance on and obligations to a wide network extending beyond family, friends, and neighbors to all those who contribute to our health care, supply chains, education of our children, etc. Even the invisible workers are becoming visible: the grocery clerks, the cleaners, the sanitation personnel who make it possible to survive and thrive. Such a community of fate can cut across polarization and become the basis of mobilization for the policies to promote flourishing.”

Workers at Stanford are cherished members of our community. We must be as committed to supporting them as they have been to supporting us.

Signed,

Rush Rehm, Professor of Classics, and Theater and Performance Studies

Jonathan Rosa, Associate Professor of Education and, by courtesy, Anthropology and Linguistics

David Palumbo-Liu, Louise Hewlett Nixon Professor and Professor of Comparative Literature, and, by courtesy, English

Todd Davies, Associate Director and Lecturer, Symbolic Systems Program

Allyson Hobbs, Associate Professor of History and Director of African & African American Studies

Adrian Daub, Professor of German Studies and Comparative Literature

Adam J Banks, Professor, Graduate School of Education

Amado M Padilla, Professor Graduate School of Education

Rose Salseda, Assistant Professor, Art & Art History

Hakeem Jefferson, Assistant Professor of Political Science

Alexander Key, Associate Professor of Comparative Literature

Ana Minian, Associate Professor of History

Duana Fullwiley, Associate Professor of Anthropology

Tom Mullaney, Professor of History

Sarah Levine, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Education

Ramon Saldivar, Professor of English & Comparative Literature

Cecile Alduy, Professor, French and Italian Department; Chair, DLCL

Sylvia Yanagisako, Edward Clark Crossett Professor of Humanistic Studies, Professor of Anthropology

Laura Wittman, Associate Professor, dept. of French and Italian

Jeffrey Koseff, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Zephyr Frank, Professor of History

Charles Lee, Professor of Accounting, Graduate School of Business

Paula Moya, Professor of English

Barbara Voss, Associate Professor of Anthropology

Guadalupe Valdes, Bonnie Katz Tenenbaum Professor of Education

Sean Follmer, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering

Julia Salzman, Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry and of Biomedical Data Science

Roy Pea, David Jacks Professor of Education and Learning Sciences,

Usha Iyer, Asst Professor, Art and Art History

David Tse, Professor of Electrical Engineering

Paul Kiparsky, Professor of Linguistics

Kabir Tambar, Associate Professor, Anthropology

Patricia Alessandrini, Assistant Professor, Department of Music, Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA)

Judith Frydman, Donald Kennedy Chair in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor of Genetics

Jody Maxmin, Associate Professor of Art History & Classics

Chris Ré, Associate Professor of Computer Science

Karla Oeler, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Film and Media Studies

Shripad Tuljapurkar, Professor of Biology

Gail Wight, Professor, Dept. of Art & Art History

Dan Jurafsky, Professor, Linguistics and Computer Science, Chair Linguistics

Russ B Altman, Professor, Bioengineering, Genetics, Medicine

Penelope Eckert, Professor of Linguistics

Anshul Kundaje, Assistant Professor, Genetics, Computer Science

Jessica Negrette, Academic Affairs, School of Medicine

Maria Araceli Ruiz-Primo, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Education

Lauri Karttunen, Adjunct Professor of Linguistics

Guillermo Solano-Flores, Professor of Education, Graduate School of Education

Mehran Sahami, Professor (Teaching) of Computer Science

Cleo Condoravdi, Professor, Department of Linguistics

Scott Bukatman, Professor, Art and Art History, Stanford U

Jeanne Merino, Lecture and Director, Stanford Law School

Christopher Manning, Professor, Linguistics and Computer Science

James Ferguson, Susan S. and William H. Hindle Professor

Roanne Kantor, Assistant Professor of English

Rodolfo Dirzo, Professor of Ecology, Biology Department and Woods Institute for the Environment

Sharika Thiranagama, Associate Professor of Anthropology

Amir Safavi-Naeini, Assistant Professor of Applied Physics

Stephen Monismith, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Miyako Inoue, Associate Professor, Anthropology

Paulla Ebron, Associate Professor Anthropology

Terry A Berlier, Associate Professor Department of Art + Art History

Matthew Kohrman, Associate Professor, Anthropology

Jay McClelland, Lucie Stern Professor, Department of Psychology

Jamie Meltzer, Associate Professor, Department of Art & Art History

Saad Gulzar, Assistant Professor of Political Science

Theodore Geballe, Emeritus Professor of Applied Physics and Material Science

Sarah Billington, Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering

Hideo Mabuchi, Professor of Applied Physics

Maria Barna, Associate Professor of Genetics

Nick McKeown, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Andrew Hoffman, Professor of Medicine

Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

John Willinsky, Khosla Family Professor, GSE

Robert Crews, Professor, Department of History

Polly Fordyce, Assistant Professor, Bioengineering and Genetics

James Reichert, Associate Professor

Ian Morris, Professor, Classics

Young Jean Lee, Associate Professor of Theater and Performance Studies

Richard Martin, Antony and Isabelle Raubitschek Professor in Classics

John R. Rickford, Emeritus Professor, Linguistics

Saurabh Gombar, Clinical Instructor, School of Medicine

Pavle Levi, Professor, Film Studies

Srdan Keca, Assistant Professor, Art & Art History

Moses Charikar, Professor of Computer Science

Emma Brunskill, Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Omer Reingold, Professor, Computer Science

Heather Hadlock, Associate Professor, Music

Russell Poldrack, Albert Ray Lang Professor, Psychology

Philip Levis, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

Zakir Durumeric, Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Margaret Levi, Director, CASBS; Professor of Political Science

Joseph Lipsick, Professor of Pathology, Genetics, and Biology (by courtesy)

Larry Katznelson, Professor, School of Medicine

Taia Wang, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases

Juliana Bidadanure, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy

Vaughn Rasberry, Associate Professor of English

Jean Ma, Associate Professor of Art & Art History

Linda Hess, Emerita Senior Lecturer of Religious Studies

Angele Christin, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication

Clark Barrett, Associate Professor (Research) of Computer Science

Birgitt Schuele, Associate Professor, Department Pathology

Caroline Trippel, Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Russ Feingold, Lecturer at SLS

Ian Hodder, Dunlevie Family Professor, Anthropology

Ato Quayson, Professor, English

Jeannette Bohg, Assistant Professor, Computer Science

Fred Turner, Harry & Norman Chandler Professor of Communication

Jisha Menon, Associate Professor of Theater and Performance Studies

Shane Denson, Assistant Professor, Department of Art & Art History

Anna Bigelow, Associate Professor, Department of Religious Studies

Lynn Meskell, Shirley R. and Leonard W. Ely, Jr. Professor, Department of Anthropology

Marci Kwon, Assistant Professor, Art & Art History

Michael Penn, Teresa Hihn Moore Professor of Religious Studies

J. P. Daughton, Department of History

Brent Sockness, Associate Professor, Religious Studies, Director, Ethics in Society Program

Gabrielle Hecht, Professor of History, Senior Fellow at CISAC/FSI

James Campbell, Professor of History

Richard Roberts, Frances and Charles Field Professor of History

Matthew H. Sommer, Professor and Chair, Department of History

Michelle Mello, Professor of Law, Stanford Law School, and Professor of Medicine, Stanford School of Medicine

Surya Ganguli, Associated Professor, Applied Physics

Add your name to this letter at this link.

