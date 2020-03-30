Here are the departments accepting S/NC in spring 2020

By Camryn Pak
On Thursday, the Faculty Senate voted 36-15 to mandate that all spring quarter courses be graded on a satisfactory/no-credit (S/NC) basis. Courses in the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford Law School and Stanford School of Medicine’s M.D. program were exempt from this decision, but those schools may opt in.
The Senate also approved a measure that “strongly urges” departments and programs to “exclude units of credit earned for a “CR” or “S” grade during spring quarter 2019-20 from program unit maximums and/or alter program requirements as appropriate.”
The Daily has reached out to all of Stanford’s academic departments to compile a list of those accepting S/NC courses for major/minor requirements during the spring quarter. Here’s a running list of departments and programs that will be accepting courses taken on a satisfactory/no-credit basis in spring quarter. The list will be updated as more departments respond.
American Studies
Asian American Studies
Archaeology
Bioengineering
Chicana/o-Latina/o Studies
Communication
Comparative Literature
Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity
Computer Science
Education
English
French and Italian
German Studies
Human Biology
Human Rights Minor
Iberian and Latin American Cultures
International Relations
Jewish Studies
Mathematics
Music
Native American Studies
Philosophy
Physics
Political Science
Psychology
Public Policy
Religious Studies
Slavic Languages and Literature
Urban Studies