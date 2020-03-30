Here are the departments accepting S/NC in spring 2020

By Camryn Pak 20 minutes ago

On Thursday, the Faculty Senate voted 36-15 to mandate that all spring quarter courses be graded on a satisfactory/no-credit (S/NC) basis. Courses in the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford Law School and Stanford School of Medicine’s M.D. program were exempt from this decision, but those schools may opt in.

The Senate also approved a measure that “strongly urges” departments and programs to “exclude units of credit earned for a “CR” or “S” grade during spring quarter 2019-20 from program unit maximums and/or alter program requirements as appropriate.”

The Daily has reached out to all of Stanford’s academic departments to compile a list of those accepting S/NC courses for major/minor requirements during the spring quarter. Here’s a running list of departments and programs that will be accepting courses taken on a satisfactory/no-credit basis in spring quarter. The list will be updated as more departments respond.

American Studies

Asian American Studies

Archaeology

Bioengineering

Chicana/o-Latina/o Studies

Communication

Comparative Literature

Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity

Computer Science

Education

English

French and Italian

German Studies

Human Biology

Human Rights Minor

Iberian and Latin American Cultures

International Relations

Jewish Studies

Mathematics

Music

Native American Studies

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Policy

Religious Studies

Slavic Languages and Literature

Urban Studies