Visualized: COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area

By Dylan Grosz on March 24, 2020

(Updated 3/24/2020 11:05 p.m. PT)

As cases of COVID-19 continue to develop in the Bay Area and at Stanford, The Daily is tracking the number of cases, including their reported causes and outcomes. All Santa Clara County data comes from daily reports by Santa Clara County Public Health and is available in full on the Stanford Open Data Portal. Other counties’ data are collected from their respective public health sites and is also available on the Stanford Open Data Portal. Check our live blog for updates on the coronavirus outbreak and Stanford’s response. For each of visualizations below, feel free to use the arrows in the top right corner to navigate to different views of the depicted data.

Out of the Bay Area counties, Santa Clara County has consistently had the most cases, currently at 375 cases. Napa County (omitted) has the fewest, at two cases. When adjusting case counts to each county’s population, San Mateo County emerges as having the largest case density, with about 21 cases per 100 thousand residents.

In Santa Clara County, the number of hospitalized or isolated individuals makes up a vast majority of outcomes of COVID-19 cases. The recovery count is low since the disease takes approximately two weeks to run its course in mild cases (six weeks for severe cases), meaning we will not see a steady increase of recovered individuals a decent amount of time after cases began growing in earnest around March 3rd. Both due to latency and COVID-19’s mortality rate ranging from 1% to 3.4%, deaths also won’t begin growing until later, but not nearly as much as the number of recovered individuals.

The cause of infection in Santa Clara County seems to have begun with a relatively tiny spike in international travel, where other case causes were due to close contact with known cases. Afterwards, international travel became a minor cause of contracting COVID-19. Presumed community transmission and close contact with known cases quickly overtook as the leading and fastest growing causes.

To mitigate these causes, most Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara, announced “shelter in place” orders to begin on 3/17. The state of California quickly followed two days later. With several other states issuing equivalent statewide directives, one in four Americans is now under “shelter in place” or “stay at home” orders.

Based on current data, we see that the average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County is 19% since March 3rd. That rate had mostly been falling since its peak on 3/13 until a massive spike of cases was reported on 3/20. Assuming exponential growth, cases will double roughly every 4 days at this rate. For the total count of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County to be growing exponentially, the percent increase of daily cases should be relatively stable (and nonzero) and the daily number of COVID-19 cases should grow exponentially. For it to be growing linearly, the percent increase should be diminishing to zero and the daily number of cases should remain somewhat constant.

Given the rapidly changing nature of testing in the Bay Area and across the United States, the confirmed case counts and their growth might not be fully representative of how actual, including unconfirmed, cases are developing. One way to analyze how actual cases are growing is to analyze the growth of hospitalizations; one can assume that a certain, relatively constant, percentage of people who contract COVID-19 develop cases severe enough to require hospitalization. When analyzing the hospitalization growth rate, we see a lower average daily percent increase of about 15% since March 3rd. As COVID-19 continues to increase stress on hospital capacities across the Bay Area, hospitalizations may incrementally become less representative of actual case growth in the Bay Area.

In the data we have thus far, we see the daily percent increase of confirmed cases fluctuating around 20%, but it’s difficult to tell if daily cases are growing exponentially or linearly. In order to determine this, we unfortunately must wait to see at which rate cases are reported in the coming days.

As more cases develop and more data is collected, The Daily will continue adding analysis to this post tracking the local spread of COVID-19. In other areas affected by COVID-19, the number of cases has grown at an exponential, not linear, rate. Precautionary steps such as staying home, washing your hands and practicing social distancing can reduce the overall growth rate and “flatten the curve.”

A previous version of this article mistakenly attributed the 43 cases from March 9 to March 8. Cases from March 14 were also collected too early in the day, meaning 79 total cases were reported instead of 91. This led to a misrepresentation of how cases grew the following day. The Daily regrets these errors.

