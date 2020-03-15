Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Data Team

Visualized: COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County

By

As cases of COVID-19 continue to develop in Santa Clara County and at Stanford, The Daily is tracking the number of cases, including their reported causes and outcomes. All data comes from daily reports by Santa Clara County Public Health. Check our live blog for updates on the coronavirus outbreak and Stanford’s response.

As more cases develop and more data is collected, The Daily will add analysis to this post tracking the local spread of COVID-19. In other areas affected by COVID-19, the number of cases has grown at an exponential, not linear, rate. Precautionary steps such as staying home, washing your hands and practicing social distancing can reduce the overall growth rate and “flatten the curve.”

Contact Dylan Grosz at dgrosz ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Dylan is a senior majoring in Symbolic Systems and Economics. He very much enjoys playing guitar, listening to music, and reading FiveThirtyEight. As a Senior Data Team Writer for The Stanford Daily, Dylan hopes to offer his data-driven approach to journalism as a vessel for others to navigate the vast, stormy seas of society. He will also usually do so in an overly dramatic metaphor.
