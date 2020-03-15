Visualized: COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County

By Dylan Grosz on March 15, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 continue to develop in Santa Clara County and at Stanford, The Daily is tracking the number of cases, including their reported causes and outcomes. All data comes from daily reports by Santa Clara County Public Health. Check our live blog for updates on the coronavirus outbreak and Stanford’s response.

As more cases develop and more data is collected, The Daily will add analysis to this post tracking the local spread of COVID-19. In other areas affected by COVID-19, the number of cases has grown at an exponential, not linear, rate. Precautionary steps such as staying home, washing your hands and practicing social distancing can reduce the overall growth rate and “flatten the curve.”

