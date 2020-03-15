Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
The Grind

19 things you can do during COVID-19 self-quarantine

By

  1. Look at all of the Facebook memes about coronavirus. I have some recommendations: “Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens,” our very own “Cardinal Confessions,” “Stanford Memes for Edgy Trees” and “OH at Stanford.”
  2. Send a confession about your almost-relationship to @stanfordmissedconnections on instagram.
  3. Stay informed about COVID-19 (https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/, cdc.gov, https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019).
  4. Stare at your SimpleEnroll for spring quarter and think about what could have been.
  5. Buy “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and rot in your room for a week.
  6. Fall down endless rabbit holes of YouTube videos of very niche topics. (My favorite topic at the moment is Female Serial Killers.)
  7. Learn a skill that you’ve always wanted to learn but never had the time to! (I’m going to try to learn CAD and improve my PhotoShop skills.)
  8. Get swole by lifting the stockpiled milk jugs that your dad bought.
  9. Read a book! We finally have the time 🙂
  10. Remember when you used to procrastinate studying by cleaning your room? Well, here’s the full version! It’s called cleaning your entire house!
  11. Also — remember all of those startup ideas that you and your friends came up with at 3 a.m. in your freshman dorm kitchenette? Well, here’s your chance to actually make one into a project!
  12. Cook meals for the people around you! Cleanly!
  13. Learn how to do the splits so that you can impress everyone at school when you get back. Your first action when you see them again will be you doing the splits.
  14. Flirt with a cutie during your Zoom class … Love will always be a contagious thing, even over the internet.
  15. Play the Sims: Make sims of all of your friends, build Stanford and think about could have been.
  16. Write a fan fiction! Twelve-year-old you would be so proud.
  17. Retail therapy! (online…)
  18. Relax and spend time on yourself! Take time to reflect on what has happened, slap on a face mask, take a bubble bath … You deserve it.
  19. Daydream.

Contact Amy Zhou at amy7 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

News
Academics
Local
Research
Science & Tech
Speakers & Events
Student Government
Student Life
University
SPORTS
Fall Sports
Winter Sports
Spring Sports
Sports Features
OPINIONS
Columnists
Editorials
Letters to the Community
Letters to the Editor
Op-Eds
ARTS & LIFE
Comedy
Critic's Pick
Culture
Fashion
Film
Food
Music
Reads
Reviews
Screen
Television
Theater
Video Games
Visual Arts
The Grind
Social Life
Campus Quirks
Reflections & Advice
Classes Declassified
Satire
Data
Podcasts
Video
Cartoons
© 2020 The Stanford Daily Publishing Corporation.
Privacy Policy | Mobile App
Proudly powered by WordPress and Expo | Theme by TSD Tech Team
Support The Stanford Daily when you shop on Amazon