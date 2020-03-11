2 more coronavirus cases confirmed at Stanford

By Daniel Wu 14 minutes ago

Two more coronavirus cases — one “on the main campus” and one in Stanford Medicine — have been confirmed at Stanford, Associate Vice Provost for Environmental Health & Safety Russell Furr announced on Wednesday evening.



The new cases bring the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Stanford community up to three, following Friday’s announcement that a member of Stanford Medicine’s faculty had tested positive for the virus.



“As we have known it would, the spread of COVID-19 is continuing,” Furr wrote, just one day after Stanford announced it would continue online classes into spring quarter “until further notice” and asked all undergraduates to leave campus.



Stanford Medicine is also “caring for a few patients who have tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a University announcement from last Thursday.



Furr’s Wednesday announcement did not specify whether the case “on the main campus” is a student, faculty or staff member. University spokesperson E.J. Miranda told The Daily that no information was available beyond what was included in the announcement.



The University is working to find and notify people who may have come into contact with the coronavirus patients.



“We are following the recommended CDC and county public health protocols to inform those who have been in close contact with the individual during the period when they might have been contagious,” Furr wrote.



Furr’s email links to a Stanford Health Alert webpage that provides guidelines for individuals that have come into contact with a coronavirus case. “Coworkers or friends” are permitted to continue working, while “close contacts” and “household contacts” are advised to work from home or self-isolate for 14 days, respectively.



Furr also announced that Stanford will begin issuing updates every weekday at 6 p.m. on Stanford’s Health Alert website.



“The quickly changing nature of the situation and the distributed nature of our community also mean that we cannot provide continuously updated numbers of cases,” Furr wrote.



