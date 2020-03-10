Spring classes online ‘until further notice’; undergrads asked not to return to campus after break

By Erin Woo 2 hours ago

Stanford will conduct spring quarter classes online “until further notice,” the University announced Tuesday afternoon, after days of silence that left students anxiously speculating as peer institutions cancelled classes and the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb locally and nationwide.



The University is asking undergraduates to leave campus at the end of the quarter “if it is possible for them given their personal circumstances,” President Marc Tessier-Lavigne wrote in an email to the Stanford community. Stanford will provide assistance to undergraduates on financial aid to travel home “where needed.”



Undergraduates are “welcome” to remain on campus if they are currently on campus and “feel they need to remain here through the spring break and the spring quarter,” Tessier-Lavigne wrote.



Undergraduates who have already left campus or will be leaving campus as the quarter ends are instructed not to return to campus until further notice, unless they “need to return to campus for unavoidable reasons.” Tessier-Lavigne wrote that more information about such exceptions will be provided in an upcoming email.



Students can contact the Housing Front Desk to have their belongings shipped to them, a process that will begin in spring quarter.



The University is not asking graduate students, who “typically have different and less communal living situations,” to leave their on-campus housing, Tessier-Lavigne wrote.



The announcement directs students to a frequently asked questions page that provides more details about spring quarter logistics but offers no timeline for when on-campus classes might resume. The page also does not mention what effect a virtual spring quarter will have on seniors scheduled to graduate in June.



Students who take remote classes will be charged full tuition but no room and board, according to the FAQ page. If on-campus classes resume later in the quarter, students will be charged room and board “on a prorated scale” based on when they return to campus.



The situation for student-athletes will be addressed on a “team-by-team basis considering the unique circumstances of their team and the timing of their competitive season,” the page states.



The announcement follows decisions at Harvard, MIT and Cornell to put the remainder of the academic year online, telling students to pack up and move out.



Over 500 students signed a petition Tuesday afternoon, started by Jack Golub ’20 and Ana Cabrera ’20, urging the University not to force students out of housing.

The Stanford in Washington program will also be cancelled for spring quarter, program director Adrienne Jamieson announced Tuesday evening. All spring international programs were cancelled on March 5.



