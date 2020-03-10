Greek recruitment postponed to fall quarter

By Erin Woo 3 hours ago

Fraternity and sorority recruitment will be postponed to fall quarter, Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Amanda Rodriguez wrote in an email to chapter presidents and alumni advisors Tuesday afternoon.



Residential Education is calling Greek leadership on Tuesday “to strategize around the specifics of how this impacts our community and chart a path forward.”



“For those of you currently in process, you do not need to halt activities,” Rodriguez wrote. “We will follow up with you individually.”



A University-wide announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the email.



This article will be updated.



