Instructors told to prepare for possibility of online classes in early spring quarter

By Charlie Curnin and Julia Ingram on March 9, 2020

Instructors should prepare for the “possibility that instruction in the first few weeks of spring quarter may need to be delivered online,” according to a Sunday email from Debra Satz, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences.



“If you have never used Zoom for teaching, this may be a good time to try it out,” the email adds.



The message directs recipients to the Teach Anywhere website, which offers information on teaching online.



The email comes while the University has offered little public information on the status of spring quarter, leading to speculation and anxiety among students.



The move follows Stanford’s decision to move Winter Week 10 classes online and convert all final exams to take-home. Some schools on both the east and west coasts have already moved to suspend in-person classes. The University of Washington, as well as Columbia and Princeton, have moved to online classes, according to The New York Times. Princeton is encouraging students to stay home after spring break and complete their studies from off-campus.



The Daily has contacted the University for more information.



