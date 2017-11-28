Women’s basketball stays local for away game against USF

COVERAGE: WCC SPORTS LIVE STREAM

UP NEXT: UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO DONS (2-3)

No. 16 Stanford women’s basketball (4-3) will stay on the road this week as it gets ready to face University of San Francisco (2-3) on Wednesday.

Stanford is coming off a close 92-84 overtime loss versus No. 8 Ohio State. The Dons can expect junior Alanna Smith and sophomore Anna Wilson to be big factors in Wednesday night’s game as both players had career high nights against the Buckeyes, with 33 and 21 points respectively.

University of San Francisco is also coming off a tight 83-88 loss to Cal Poly. After the close losses, both the Cardinal and the Dons will be hungry for a win. USF is led by guard Shannon Powell and forward Michaela Rakova who each average over 12 points per game so far this season.

The game will see the Cardinal duel against a team coached by Molly Goodenbour, a Stanford women’s basketball great who played under head coach Tara Vanderveer. As a part of the Stanford class of 1993, Goodenbour played on two national championship teams and was named Most Outstanding Player for hitting a record-setting 18 three-pointers in the 1992 NCAA tournament.

This game will be the first of two on the road this week, as the Cardinal will travel to Texas next to face No. 9 Baylor.

Contact Ellie Chen at ellie170 ‘at’ stanford.edu.