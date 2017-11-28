Winter coat shopping at Stanford

With the temperature quickly dropping, I’ve realized that I sorely misjudged the wardrobe I would need for Stanford. I foolishly based my packing off of the stereotype of a perpetually sunny California and am now finally realizing that I need to buy a coat soon or face a chilly demise this winter. Many of my friends who did not foresee their travel plans to colder climates such as New York over Winter Break are also in desperate need of winter attire. For anybody else searching for a good winter coat, here is a list of a few great places to buy coats near campus.

1. Thrift stores

Thrift stores are a great but often neglected option for reasonably priced coats. There are a few stores like Goodwill of Silicon Valley and Fillmore & 5th which are only a 15 minute bike ride away from Stanford. A few of my friends headed to Goodwill of Silicon Valley last week and found some coats for $30 that were worth $90 on the retailer’s website. Although finding a quality coat at a thrift store is a bit more time consuming than going straight for higher end options, it’s time well spent in my opinion. Other thrift stores within 4 miles of campus include The Shop, Afterwards, and the EPA Shop. If you’re willing to go a little farther off campus, Savers is also a great option.

2. Amazon

I’m sure everybody knows about Amazon’s wide selection of products, and the FedEx on campus makes picking up packages quick and easy.

3. Facebook

On Facebook, there is a Free and For Sale group where Stanford students sell used items. Although the most frequent items sold on Free and For Sale are textbooks, occasionally students will sell old clothes and coats as well. Because you’re buying from fellow students, you won’t have to travel far to pick up your purchase. Facebook is also a great way to get in touch with friends and family members who may have extra coats that they’ve outgrown or no longer use. There’s no shame in hand-me-downs.

4. Costco

There is a Costco in Mountain View, which is only a 10 minute CalTrain ride from campus. Even if you don’t have a Costco membership, you can shop as long as you’re with a Costco member or in possession of a Costco cash card, which allows you to shop by yourself after a member reloads it with up to $1000. In my dorm, one Costco member offered to share his membership with anybody else in the dorm who was also shopping for winter gear, and they all went shopping together.

5. Stanford Shopping Center

Although the shopping center is typically more expensive than thrift stores, it does offer a wide selection of coats from a variety of retailers like the Gap and Macy’s.

Hopefully, this list helps you prepare for the oncoming winter. And yes, I did procrastinate buying a coat by writing this article.

