Women’s soccer to compete in NCAA second round

COVERAGE: Live Stream on Stanford Athletics Facebook page

UP NEXT: AUBURN TIGERS (8-6-5, 4-2-4 SEC)

After playing with the U.S. national women’s soccer team last weekend, senior Andi Sullivan will return to the Farm to help No. 1 Stanford women’s soccer (19-1-0, 11-0-0 Pac-12) continue its championship run this Friday at Cagan Stadium against Auburn (8-6-5). This game will mark the second time the two teams face off, after Stanford beat Auburn by the score of 3-0 in Georgia in 2008.

In the previous round, the Cardinal poured nine goals on Utah Valley to break their single-game postseason scoring and goal differential record. During the win, sophomore Alison Jahansouz posted a career-high five saves to earn her 10th win of the year in the cage.

Similarly, Auburn keeper Sarah Le Beau tallied five saves in her team’s opening game last week, allowing the Tigers to beat Hofstra one goal to none. The Cardinal will face a challenging Auburn defense that has allowed only 1.09 goal per game on average this year.

Even though the Cardinal enter the game as favorites, they have learned to never underestimate their opponents after losing in the second round of the tournament last year against Santa Clara.

“The returners know that was probably one of the most bitter feelings we’ve had in our soccer career,” said junior defender Alana Cook. “At the end of the day, any team can come out and beat a top-ranked team.”

In case of a win, Stanford would return to action on Sunday afternoon to take on the winner of Arizona and Florida State, whose game will take place right before the Cardinal’s on Friday.

