Student art meets student passion in the juried exhibition ‘InTransit’

“InTransit,” an annual exhibition here on campus from the Stanford department of art and art history, features a collection of art by Stanford students and local artists at the Coulter Art Gallery. This campus-wide tradition invites students, faculty members and nearby residents to enjoy a unique array of carefully selected art pieces. Through the one-of-a-kind exhibition, one becomes aware of some of the many talented artists we have in the Stanford community. The fusion of creativity and individuality resulting from this dynamic mix of painters, photographers, and visual artists is, once again, paving the way for a newer generation of artistic thinkers.

The Stanford department of art and art history, as well as other departments in the university, offer a myriad of opportunities for up and coming artists on campus who wish to express their ideas through different mediums. Enrique Chagoya, professor at Stanford University’s department of art and art history and curator, comments: “It is very refreshing to see the creativity and energy thriving among our undergraduates.” As an extremely accomplished artist himself, his work can be found in numerous collections including the Metropolitan Museum, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Although the Coulter Art Gallery provides a limited space, Chagoya and his team aspire “to be as inclusive” as they could given the circumstances. This inclusivity meant choosing a special blend of artists that most embodied Stanford’s current art scene.

The InTransit Exhibition includes works by: Cathy Yuan ‘19, Colby Williams ‘20, Victoria Parrish ‘18, Annie Ng ‘20, Elijah Moreau ‘16, Miso Kim ‘19, Colin Kimzey ‘17 and Bernardo Velez ‘18. The gallery presents different series of photographic images, painted portraits, displays and drawings, which come together to form an exclusive ensemble of creative activity. A personal favorite of mine was a series of postcards by Bernardo Velez, titled “Stories We Build.” The postcards explore the connection between “two real places” that are often thought of as two very separate entities. He sought to recognize the importance of understanding the relationship between the United States and Mexico and used borrowed letters from separated family members who have been affected by the border. He claims that he “hopes this series serves to grant visibility to the pain, loss and trauma caused by the border yet hidden from view.”

An additional display by Cathy Yuan, “Across Distance,” focuses more on the significance of love on the body and the mind. Through a series of digital prints, Yuan sought to invite the viewers of her work to think of the versatility of memory and its bond with love.

Another standout piece was Tara Halsted’s, “Reflecting” – a collage of The Daily’s newspaper and magazine on a mirror, which formed a “unified facial profile.” All these pieces gradually came together to form a bright and special arena of artistic expression.

“InTransit” is open to the public and truthfully shouldn’t be missed. The exhibition proved to be a captivating representation of Stanford’s passion for bringing light to both societal and individual dilemmas, and featured the inquisitiveness that comes from the university’s new rising artists. We should hopefully be seeing this again next year, but students, faculty, and visitors should aim to explore it’s powerful presence on campus this time around.

“InTransit: The Fourth Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition” is available to view for free from Oct. 17 through Dec. 3, Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Coulter Arts Gallery in the McMurtry Building.

