Women’s volleyball returns home, hosts USC, UCLA

UP NEXT: USC, UCLA

(Nov. 15, 12-4 Pac-12), (Nov. 16, 9-7 Pac-12)

Game Notes:

Coming off of a week in which it lost its first conference match of the season, the No. 2-ranked Stanford women’s volleyball team (22-3, 15-1 Pac-12) heads back to the Farm for a difficult back-to-back slate against No. 17 USC (20-7, 12-4 Pac-12) on Wednesday and UCLA (16-9, 9-7 Pac-12) on Thursday.

Despite their four-set loss to Washington last Wednesday, the Cardinal are still in complete control of the conference race with a comfortable three-match lead over USC. But after being completely outplayed for truly the first time this season, this week’s matches may be a test for a Cardinal team that has faced little adversity this season.

Washington was able to get out in front of the Cardinal with an explosive start, so the Cardinal will be looking to start strong against a USC team that enters Wednesday’s match riding a five-game win-streak. UCLA is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Utah on Friday.

Despite the tough loss earlier in the week, Stanford defeated Washington State in four sets on Saturday and will look to continue what has been an absolutely dominant conference season.

Sophomore Kathryn Plummer has been a force for the Cardinal. In Wednesday’s loss, she recorded 26 kills, nine digs and four blocks, and she leads the team with 409 kills on the season. The Cardinal also got a huge boost from freshman Megan McClure, who had 13 kills and 17 digs in the win over the Cougars on Friday. McClure and Plummer have developed into a dominant duo and should be a test for Trojans star sophomore outside hitter Khalia Lanier, who had 21 kills in their win against Colorado on Saturday.

Stanford defeated both USC and UCLA on the road earlier in the season and will look to get one step closer to a Pac-12 title.

Wednesday’s match begins at 7 p.m., and Thursday’s match starts at 8 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on Pac-12 networks.

