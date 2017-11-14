Police blotter: Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 November 14, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan Staff Writer By: Sophie Regan | Staff Writer This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Nov. 7 At 7:43 p.m., while leaving her office for the day, a woman was bitten by a large raccoon near Memorial Court. Santa Clara County Animal Control was notified, but the raccoon is still at large. Wednesday, Nov. 8 Between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., a cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike racks located outside of the Clark Center. Thursday, Nov. 9 Between 12 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, someone used a felt tip marker to write unknown letters on a restroom stall fixture in the Schwab Residential Center. At 10:20 p.m., a noise complaint was reported about Munger Building 1. Upon contact with the people making the noise, the music was turned down, and the small party moved inside and agreed to lower their voices. Between 9:30 and 10:15 p.m., someone stole an iPhone 7 from the pocket of an unattended coat in a student residence at 680 Lomita Drive. The phone case contained an SUID, a bank card and a debit card. Friday, Nov. 10 At 12:42 a.m., someone was arrested near Mirrielees for trespassing, prowling and making harassing or annoying telephone calls with the likelihood of reoccurrence. At 11:15 a.m., it was reported that unknown suspect(s) used chalk to write phrases on the ground on the east side of the Bing Wing of Green Library. Between 8 a.m. and 5:10 p.m., a cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack located at the Arrillaga Family Sports Center. At 7:50 p.m., someone was arrested for public intoxication outside of the football game. Between 3:30 and 6 p.m., two U-locked bikes were stolen from in front of Maples Pavilion. There was one alcohol transport. Saturday, Nov. 11 Between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, someone stole an unattended backpack that was placed under a group of trees about 30 feet from the band rehearsal room. Between 5 and 6:30 p.m., a wallet was stolen from the locker room at Steuber Rugby Stadium. At 11:14 p.m., a noise complaint was filed against La Maison Francaise. Upon contact with the house manager, the music was turned down without incident. Sunday, Nov. 12 Between 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 12, an unknown suspect drew graffiti on tables, a wall and a wall clock in Classroom 150 in the Green Earth Sciences Building with blue and black ink markers. The graffiti included multiple phallic symbols and one swastika drawn on a classroom table. Between 1 and 5 p.m., a cable-locked bike that was locked to itself on Lasuen Mall next to Building 500 was stolen. At 1:32 p.m., an unknown suspect attempted to extort $500 from someone in Arroyo in Wilbur Hall. Monday, Nov. 13 Between 11:30 a.m. and 10:15 p.m., a U-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack on the front west side of the Mitchell Earth Sciences building. There was one alcohol transport reported between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. alcohol transport bike theft graffiti hate crime noise complaint Police blotter Theft 2017-11-14 Sophie Regan November 14, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.