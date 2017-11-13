By the Numbers: Washington

The Cardinal pulled off a major upset at Stanford Stadium Saturday, knocking off the no. 9 Huskies 30-22. These are some notable stats from a wild Friday night:

406: Total yards of offense from the Cardinal, the highest total the Huskies have given up all season by 93 yards. The Huskies were ranked No. 1 in the nation in yards allowed per game prior to Friday night.

166: Yards on the ground from junior running back Bryce Love Friday, the most the Huskies have allowed an opposing rusher to run for this season. Love also ran for three touchdowns, equivalent to the number of rushing touchdowns given up by the Huskies all season going into the game.

211: Passing yards for sophomore quarterback K.J. Costello, the most of his career. Costello moved the ball effectively against a strong Huskies secondary and finished 16 for 27 with no touchdowns or interceptions.

130: Receiving yards for junior wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the most of his career. Arcega-Whiteside accumulated those yards on just five receptions, coming to 26 yards per reception.

325: Total yards for the Huskies, their second-lowest total of the season. The Cardinal kept the Washington offense in check for most of the game, keeping them scoreless for 30:15 seconds from the second quarter to the fourth, and holding prolific quarterback Jake Browning to just 190 yards through the air.

8: Tackles for loss for Stanford, tied for their most in a game this season. Four of those came from senior linebacker Bobby Okereke, including two crucial sacks of Jake Browning. Okereke also had a forced fumble in his stellar performance Friday that helped seal the game for the Cardinal.

11: Tackles for junior safety Frank Buncom, a game-high as well as a career-high for him.

3: Teams still in contention for the Pac-12 North title. Stanford, Washington, and Washington State all still have a shot at a trip to Santa Clara for the Pac-12 Championship game with just two weeks left in the regular season. Stanford needs to beat Cal next Saturday and have Washington win at home in the Apple Cup, while Washington needs a Stanford loss plus two wins in the next two weeks, and Washington State only needs to defeat the Huskies on the road in two weeks.

