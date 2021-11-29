People’s Board | Stanford students speak out against University reforms

By Vol. 260 Editorial Board, Zora Ilunga-Reed, Andy Huynh, Ben Lees, Aya Aziz and Zhenwei Gao on November 29, 2021

In the past, The Stanford Daily’s Editorial Board has described its role as follows: “To represent the voice, not just of The Stanford Daily, but of the larger Stanford community.” In this volume, we are taking this mission to task by reshaping the structure of the board itself. We present to you the “People’s Board.” By way of introduction, here is our first pseudo-editorial piece: it provides some of the key features of the editorial (numerous opinions, participants’ involvement in on-campus life, topical issues), as well as general concerns from a non-editorial (read: popular or people-centric) perspective.

This piece is strictly an opinion piece. Any thoughts and words belong to the speakers only. We present some of the collective voices of our readers and peers as the editorial voice of The Daily.