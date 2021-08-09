Jacob Meisel, electrical engineering coterm, dies at 23

By Cameron Ehsan 3 hours ago

Jacob Meisel, a coterminal student pursuing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering, passed away in Palo Alto last Monday. He was 23.

The news was shared with students, faculty and staff on Wednesday in an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole. Out of respect for the family’s wishes, The Daily is withholding the cause of death.

“We know this is difficult news to bear, especially at a time of great loss worldwide,” Brubaker-Cole wrote. “Every life lost strikes a blow to the heart of our community, and the loss of such a young and promising person is especially sorrowful.”

Meisel came to Stanford in the fall of 2016. He was a dedicated member of the Stanford Student Space Initiative (SSI) and a researcher in the School of Engineering. He was also a member of Tau Beta Pi, the oldest engineering honor society in the country.

While an undergraduate, Meisel and his SSI peers won second place in rocketry payload at a national intercollegiate contest. The group’s results were later published in npj Microgravity, a Nature journal.

Support is available for students through Stanford’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at (650) 498-2336. The Graduate Life Office (GLO) is available 24/7 via the Stanford operator at (650) 723-7288, pager 25085 and during office hours at (650) 736-7078. The Bridge Peer Counseling Center offers counseling by trained students 24/7 at (650) 723-3392. The Faculty Staff Help Center, located in Kingscote Gardens, offers confidential help for Stanford faculty and staff.