Stanford rolls back physical distancing, health check requirements

The University has eliminated most physical distancing and face covering requirements for individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Associate Vice Provost for Environmental Health & Safety Russell Furr announced in a Wednesday email.

Starting on July 1, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars will no longer be required to complete their daily Health Check when visiting or living on campus if they have uploaded proof of full vaccination. Furr wrote that students will have the same option “in the coming weeks” if they have uploaded their vaccination status to the VadenPatient portal.

The changes come as Stanford announced a raffle incentivizing students to submit their vaccination status and cases continue to decline in Santa Clara County. According to Furr, over 90% of those who come to campus regularly and have submitted their vaccination statuses currently report being fully vaccinated. 

Additionally, Stanford implemented new guidance from Cal/OSHA (California’s Occupational Safety and Health division). Under the new guidance, University workers and other employees who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks or follow physical distancing rules in most workplace settings, except for in classrooms, at crowded events where physical distancing is difficult, in all healthcare facilities, carts and other university vehicles occupied by more than one person and in public transportation.

Twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for students will remain required for the immediate future.

Furr praised the Stanford community for making it through a challenging time, writing, “The fact that we are able to bring so many students back for the summer after such a difficult year is a testament to the hard work, dedication and flexibility across our community that are enabling more and more of us to return to campus for the first time in a long time.”

Sam Catania ’24 is a Staff Writer at The Daily. He is a Philadelphia native currently studying computer science and political science. You can follow him on Twitter @sbcatania. Contact him at scatania 'at' stanforddaily.com