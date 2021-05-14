Stanford announces deadline for mandatory vaccination

By Sam Catania on May 14, 2021

Stanford announced that undergraduate, graduate and professional students planning to enroll in the 2021-22 academic year will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 23 in a Friday email to students. The University will place enrollment holds on students’ Axess accounts if they fail to meet the requirement or deadline, the email read.

The University reiterated that they will allow medical and religious exemptions on a case-by-case basis. The deadline to submit an application for such an exception will also be July 23. Students in these situations will be able to request an exception and, once it is approved, will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The University urged all students to make “every effort” to obtain a vaccine before their arrival to campus but said they would assist students who were unable to do so.

The enrollment hold placed on unvaccinated students’ Axess accounts will prevent them from registering for classes. However, admission status, eligibility to attend Stanford, participation in the campus housing assignment process or access to campus services such as Vaden will not be affected.

Students can update their vaccination status by going to the Vaden Health Portal and uploading proof of their immunization.

The Stanford COVID-19 Vaccine Governance Committee’s decision comes as cases decline nationwide. An Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) survey of 1,020 undergraduates suggests that the vast majority of students are already fully vaccinated or intend to be soon. 96% of all student respondents on-campus and 93% off-campus disclosed that they will be fully vaccinated by June 11.