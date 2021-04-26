Stanford athletes spray slogans on Building 10 after 36 Sports Strong Rally

By Michael Espinosa and Erin Woo 19 minutes ago

36 Sports Strong, the alumni advocacy group aiming to reinstate Stanford’s 11 discontinued varsity sports, hosted a rally outside of Building 10, home of the office of University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, on Monday. After the rally, athletes used sprayable chalk to write out “You can’t cut me” and other slogans on the building and its arcades.

The rally comes on the day Stanford’s Board of Trustees scheduled a special meeting to reconsider their decision to cut the 11 sports. The board has yet to announce the meeting’s outcome.

The slogans included “KSR” (Keep Stanford Rowing) and “KSS” (Keep Stanford Synchro), but were painted by members of the men’s wrestling team, freshman wrestler Elijah Cleaver confirmed. He said that he did not know if other athletes were involved in painting it or who brought the chalk.

Later in the afternoon, athletes from the men’s rowing, women’s openweight rowing, synchro and wrestling teams returned — still wearing their black 36 Sports Strong shirts — with bottles of water, buckets, rags and at least one toilet brush to scrub off the chalk.

“There’s no scenario where the administration sees this and thinks more highly of who’s involved,” said men’s rowing captain Trey Holterman ’21, referring to the people who wrote the slogans. He later added, “As a person, I understand where they’re coming from, but we really just wanted a conversation and this is tone deaf to the work it took to get that conversation.”

While the spraying occurred, Holterman confirmed with one of the athletes spraying the building that they were using chalk, but he didn’t see anyone try to stop the athletes. He and other athletes were in the car riding away from the rally when they became “more frustrated” and decided to come back to help.

UG2 workers arrived with a pressure washer, which the athletes used to continue cleaning the building.

“I feel bad that they marked stuff, but I feel good that this group of people came back to help clean,” said UG2 worker Ramiro Fonseca, one of the two who arrived on the scene.

According to Cleaver, choosing Building 10 specifically “was meant to be symbolic” and was “as peaceful as we could have made it.” The wrestling team had intended to come back after their practice to clean up the chalk, according to Cleaver, but other athletes got there first.

The chalk graffiti has already drawn criticism both from students on social media and from athletes who arrived to clean it up.

“We support the sentiment but not the actions,” said graduate student rower Chris Hull.

Senior synchronized swimmer Sophia Susac, whose team recently won a national championship, added, “I hope that actions like that speak louder than messages like this when it comes to reinstating the teams.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.